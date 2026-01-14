Ghana: CBL Approves Ghana's First Atlantic Bank to Operate Here

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) has officially granted approval for First Atlantic Bank PLC (FAB), a leading Ghanaian financial institution, to operate in Liberia. The approval marks a significant milestone in the bank's regional expansion strategy and its ambition to strengthen its West African footprint.

The approval allows FAB to introduce its customer-focused banking model, innovative digital platforms, and corporate expertise into Liberia. The move is expected to enhance the country's financial sector, promote trade, and improve financial inclusion, providing new options for individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses seeking modern and reliable banking services.

FAB's entry into Liberia reflects the bank's long-term strategic vision, operational strength, and governance standards. The institution has earned a reputation in Ghana for excellence in retail, corporate, and digital banking, and intends to leverage this experience to contribute meaningfully to Liberia's economic growth.

"Securing regulatory approval to operate in Liberia is a key milestone in our regional growth strategy," a spokesperson for FAB said. "We are excited to bring our expertise, values, and award-winning digital banking solutions to the Liberian market while strengthening regional economic ties and promoting financial inclusion."

The bank, a two-time Digital Bank of the Year, is recognized for its cutting-edge digital platforms and customer-centric processes. FAB plans to deploy these solutions in Liberia to deliver seamless and modern banking experiences, allowing customers to access financial services conveniently while ensuring security and efficiency.

Beyond traditional banking, FAB's approach emphasizes economic impact, targeting support for entrepreneurs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and trade initiatives. The bank aims to provide inclusive financial access, particularly for youth and women, while meeting the demands of a rapidly evolving market.

Industry analysts say FAB's entry could boost competition, improve service standards, and introduce innovative banking technologies currently limited in Liberia. The bank confirmed that its values of service excellence, innovation, and trust will guide its operations, reassuring customers and business partners of its commitment to high-quality financial services.

Preparations for the official commencement of operations are ongoing. While the regulatory approval from CBL is now in place, FAB has not yet begun operations, as it finalizes arrangements to launch its services in the Liberian market.

FAB's entry represents a strategic step in building a strong West African banking brand, extending beyond geographical presence to deliver tangible economic and social impact in the communities it serves. The bank's arrival is expected to strengthen Liberia's financial ecosystem while providing innovative and inclusive banking solutions.