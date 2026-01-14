Liberia: Sierra Leoneans Caught With Illegal Substances in Cape Mount

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Grand Cape Mount County Detachment has arrested two Sierra Leonean nationals in possession of a large quantity of illicit drugs worth approximately L$845,500 (USD 4,455.26).

The arrests took place on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at around 7:00 a.m. during a plain-view operation conducted by LDEA officers in the area of Weajue. The suspects have been identified as Mohammed Sesay, 32, and Jenet Fallon, 25, both residents of Weajue.

According to the LDEA, officers confiscated 338.7 strips of Tapentadol/Tramadol, a potent prescription medication often trafficked illegally in the country. The agency emphasized that the seizure represents a significant blow to local drug trafficking networks.

The suspects are currently under investigation and will be forwarded to court in line with Liberia's new drug law, which categorizes drug-related offenses as non-bailable.

The LDEA has called on the public to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking. Citizens can reach the agency through its hotlines at 0777-133-333 and 0888-133-333.

"This arrest underscores our commitment to combating illegal drugs and protecting communities from the dangers of drug abuse," an LDEA spokesperson said. "We urge citizens to continue cooperating with us to ensure the safety of our society."