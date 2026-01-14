Liberia: Sierra Leoneans Caught With Illegal Substances in Cape Mount

14 January 2026
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) Grand Cape Mount County Detachment has arrested two Sierra Leonean nationals in possession of a large quantity of illicit drugs worth approximately L$845,500 (USD 4,455.26).

The arrests took place on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at around 7:00 a.m. during a plain-view operation conducted by LDEA officers in the area of Weajue. The suspects have been identified as Mohammed Sesay, 32, and Jenet Fallon, 25, both residents of Weajue.

According to the LDEA, officers confiscated 338.7 strips of Tapentadol/Tramadol, a potent prescription medication often trafficked illegally in the country. The agency emphasized that the seizure represents a significant blow to local drug trafficking networks.

The suspects are currently under investigation and will be forwarded to court in line with Liberia's new drug law, which categorizes drug-related offenses as non-bailable.

The LDEA has called on the public to remain vigilant and assist law enforcement by reporting any suspicious activity related to drug trafficking. Citizens can reach the agency through its hotlines at 0777-133-333 and 0888-133-333.

"This arrest underscores our commitment to combating illegal drugs and protecting communities from the dangers of drug abuse," an LDEA spokesperson said. "We urge citizens to continue cooperating with us to ensure the safety of our society."

Read the original article on Liberian Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.