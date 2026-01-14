Egypt/Senegal: Afcon 2025 - Salah, Mané Renew Familiar Battle As Egypt Meet Senegal

Mané has created 14 chances at the tournament, the joint-highest, while Salah has created 12, highlighting their continued influence

A familiar heavyweight rivalry will be renewed on Wednesday when Senegal take on Egypt in the semi-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The encounter, scheduled for 6 p.m. (Nigerian time) at the Grande Stade de Tangier, will be the sixth AFCON meeting between the two sides and their second semi-final clash.

Senegal, champions in 2021, are targeting a fourth AFCON final appearance, while Egypt are aiming to reach the final for a record 10th time.

Both sides have shared honours at AFCON, with two wins apiece and the only draw coming in the 2021 final, which was decided on penalties.

Senegal won the penalties, defeating Egypt 4-2 after the match ended 0-0 in regulation and extra time.

History suggests that victory in knockout matches between the two often leads to ultimate glory, with winners of their previous knockout encounters going on to lift the trophy in 2006 and 2021.

Senegal come into the match on the back of an impressive run, remaining unbeaten in their last 16 AFCON matches.

They are unbeaten in their last nine AFCON matches, scoring in all the nine matches. They have so far scored 11 goals at the tournament.

Senegal coach Pape Thiaw said his side's confidence had been boosted by their consistency and quality performances.

"We respect Egypt's pedigree and experience, but our ambition is clear. We want to reach another final and we believe our style of football can take us there," Thiaw said.

Thiaw could also make history by becoming the first coach to lead Senegal to the finals of two senior CAF competitions, having guided the country to success at the 2022 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Egypt, seven-time AFCON champions, remain the most successful nation at this stage of the competition.

They have progressed from their last seven semi-final appearances and are unbeaten in 15 AFCON matches in open play.

Coach Hossam Hassan, who scored against Senegal at AFCON 2000, described the semi-final tie as another finely balanced contest.

"These matches are always decided by small details. Senegal are strong, but Egypt know how to manage pressure situations," Hassan said.

Egypt have shown greater efficiency in the knockout stages, scoring six goals after netting only three in the group phase.

Captain Mohamed Salah remains pivotal to their hopes, having scored four goals at the tournament and 11 AFCON goals overall for Egypt.

However, Senegal have proven to be a difficult opponent for the Liverpool forward, who is yet to score against them in five previous meetings, and Salah acknowledges the task ahead.

"Senegal have many players performing at the highest level in Europe. It will be difficult, but we will fight for our country," he said.

Reflecting on Egypt's quarter-final victory, Salah said the team was fully focused.

"It was a perfect win. Nobody is holding anything back. We will give our best again," he said.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly dismissed concerns over suspensions, in spite of Senegal's seven players being one booking away from missing the final.

"Our focus is only on qualifying for the final. We are not making calculations.

"The priority is qualification, regardless of individual situations."

He added that team unity and collective effort would be decisive.

"We are happy to be in the semi-finals. Names and circumstances do not matter now; only the team counts," he said.

Statistics underline Senegal's dominance in possession, with 2,550 passes completed at an 87 per cent accuracy rate and 43 shots on target.

Egypt, on the other hand, have recorded 27 shots on target and nine goals, while conceding four goals, the joint-highest among the semi-finalists.

The match also renews the rivalry between former Liverpool teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

Mané has created 14 chances at the tournament, the joint-highest, while Salah has created 12, highlighting their continued influence.

With history, form and national pride at stake, the stage is set in Tangier for another gripping chapter in one of AFCON's most compelling rivalries.