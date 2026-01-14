Nigeria: Ex-APC Presidential Aspirant Ogbonnia Quits Party, Cites Failed Governance

Former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Enugu State, Dr. SKC Ogbonnia, has resigned his membership of the APC.

In a resignation letter he addressed to the APC chairman of his ward, Owelli/Amoli/Ugbo/Ogugu ward, in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Tuesday, Ogbonnia accused President Bola Tinubu of running a failed government which he said brought about foreign military intervention in Nigeria.

The letter was copied to all tiers of the party, from the ward to the national chairman and secretary of the APC, enclosed with his APC party membership card for any necessary action.

He said that his decision followed extensive consultation with his family, political allies, and a deep reflection on the current political realities in Nigeria and within the party.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Ogbonnia recalled that he became a founding member of the APC with high hopes for positive change, progress, and the overall development of Nigeria, which recent events and the party's trajectory have made it untenable and unbearable to continue his membership.

Ogbonnia wrote: "Specifically, the leadership of the party under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has failed to address critical issues like insecurity, poverty, and unemployment, which directly impacts the future of our people and the teeming youths.

"Lack of internal party democracy: The pervasive undemocratic practices, imposition of leaders, marginalization of loyal members, vendetta politics, acute nepotism have combined to abuse electoral rights and stifle internal participation and growth.

"One-party state: The party has aggressively pursued a one-party state by deploying underhand practices to stifle the opposition.

"Lack of youth inclusion: The significant absence of youth in key federal appointments, signaling a disregard for the future generation.

"Foreign military intervention: Tinubu's inhumane leadership where he had remained nonchalant to severe security challenges ravaging the country has compromised national sovereignty and made Nigeria vulnerable to neocolonial foreign military interventions.

"Endorsement of a failed president for a second term: The plot to re-nominate Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC for the 2027 polls is a gross insult to the sensibilities of Nigerians. This is a president who has not only failed in most critical areas of national development, but he is also irredeemable."

He further alleged that President Tinubu has lost his voice with the Nigerian people and is treated as a political leper among our key allies, particularly the United States of America.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"These issues, among many others, have convinced me that the APC, in its current state, does not serve the best interest of my community or Nigeria as a whole. Thus, I can no longer align or be associated with a political path that seems to undermine the very principles of true democracy and good governance Nigerians deserve.

"I thank the party leadership from the ward to the national level for the opportunity the various levels of support when I sought the presidency under the APC during the 2019 electoral cycle. I wish them well in their future endeavors," Ogbonnia said.