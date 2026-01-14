Liberia: Ifad-Supported Farm-to-Market Roads Roll Out

The Ministry of Agriculture, with support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), has officially launched the rehabilitation of 59.232 kilometers of farm-to-market roads in Bong County, a move expected to improve market access and boost agricultural productivity across rural communities.

The project was formally turned over to contractors during a ceremony held in Naama, Zota District. The event brought together officials from the Ministries of Agriculture and Public Works, members of the Bong Legislative Caucus, contractors, district authorities, traditional leaders, and smallholder farmers from beneficiary communities.

The feeder roads rehabilitation is being implemented under the Tree Crop Extension Project Phase II, which focuses on improving rural infrastructure, strengthening agricultural value chains, and increasing incomes for smallholder farmers. Poor road conditions over the years have limited farmers' ability to transport produce to markets, resulting in high post-harvest losses, particularly during the rainy season.

Providing an overview of the initiative, Project Coordinator Mr. Emmanuel G. Vah, Jr., said the project is intended to enhance farmers' access to markets and ensure they benefit fully from their agricultural activities. He noted that inadequate feeder roads have remained a major constraint to agricultural development in Bong County.

"For many years, farmers have lost significant portions of their produce due to the deplorable condition of roads linking farms to markets," Mr. Vah said. "This intervention seeks to address that challenge and improve livelihoods in rural communities."

In a special statement, Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah described the project as a major contribution to improving the availability and accessibility of locally produced food. He said the initiative aligns with the government's National Agriculture Development Plan and reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to revitalizing the agricultural sector.

Dr. Nuetah urged farmers in Bong County to increase food production and work toward restoring the county's pre-war status as one of Liberia's leading food-producing regions. He emphasized that the broader objective of the project is to stimulate sustainable agricultural growth nationwide.

Also speaking at the program, Representative Robert Womba of Electoral District #4 praised the project as timely and essential to improving the county's road network. He said better feeder roads would enhance farmers' access to markets, financial services, and agricultural inputs. The lawmaker encouraged communities to take ownership of the project and expand the cultivation of both tree and food crops.

The project covers several roads in Jorquelleh District #3, Zota District, and Suakoko District. These include the Naamai-Cow Farm road (9.7 km), Cow Farm Gbarnga/Siaquelleh road (9.0 km), Naamai Farvey road (9.162 km), and Farvey Toquah road (3.30 km). Other sections include Farvey Belemue (10 km), Paye-ta Jarkai (9.3 km), and the Jorkeh Town Junction Jorkeh Town road (8.77 km).

Upon completion, the rehabilitated roads are expected to reduce transportation costs, improve access to markets, and increase agricultural output, contributing to improved food security and economic growth in Bong County.