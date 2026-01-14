Liberia: Unresolved Deaths Back in Spotlight

The Liberian People's Party (LPP) has issued a strong and urgent call on the Government of Liberia to reopen and thoroughly investigate a series of mysterious deaths involving public servants and private citizens, cases the party says have severely eroded public trust and confidence in national institutions.

At the center of the LPP's appeal are the unexplained deaths of Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) auditors Gifty Lama, Albert Peters, and George F. Fanbutu, whose deaths, the party noted, occurred under troubling circumstances that raise serious questions about the safety of public servants, transparency, accountability, and the integrity of state institutions.

Addressing a major press conference at the party's headquarters on the Bye-pass in Monrovia on January 13, 2026, LPP National Chairman J. Yanqui Zaza also demanded renewed and comprehensive investigations into the deaths of Emmanuel Barten Nyeswua, former Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), and Melvin Earley, an officer of the Executive Protection Service (EPS).

The party further cited a troubling list of unresolved cases, including the disappearance of AFL Sergeant Bobby Manneh, the death of Mr. Harry Greaves Jr., the mysterious killings of John Hilary Tubman, son of former President William V.S. Tubman, Madam Victoria Zayzay, Richard Tolbert III, and Yakpawolo Moisemai, who reportedly died in police custody in 2025. LPP noted that many other cases of mysterious deaths may remain undocumented or unreported.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"To restore public trust and strengthen democratic governance, the Liberian People's Party urges the Boakai-led administration to immediately initiate a comprehensive, independent, and impartial investigation into all of the aforementioned deaths," Zaza declared.

According to the LPP chairman, any such investigation must be conducted professionally, protect the integrity of evidence, remain free from political interference, and ensure that findings are made public and actionable.

"Liberia cannot build a credible future while there are unresolved questions about its past," he stressed.

To ensure what it described as a speedy, free, and transparent process, the LPP called on President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to establish an Independent Commission of Inquiry with a six-month mandate to investigate all mysterious deaths and disappearances of Liberians, including those not specifically listed.

The party proposed that the commission be headed by a distinguished lawyer of unquestionable character and include lawyers, academicians, representatives of women, youth and students, trade unions, and marketing associations. It also urged that the commission provide full witness protection to encourage Liberians with information to come forward safely.

LPP expressed a strong conviction that such a move would significantly advance the fight against impunity and demonstrate to Liberians and the international community that every Liberian life matters.

"Let it be clear: justice delayed is justice denied. We call on the government to take this historic and immediate action to restore public trust and ensure accountability," Zaza added.

It can be recalled that when President Boakai assumed office in January 2024, one of the major unresolved issues inherited from the previous administration was the mysterious deaths of four government auditors. Those deaths, linked to officials responsible for auditing public finances, sparked widespread suspicion and national concern over transparency, accountability, and possible foul play.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

From the outset of his presidency, Boakai emphasized the fight against corruption and the strengthening of the rule of law as central pillars of his administration. At a Cabinet meeting, he publicly directed his ministers, including the Minister of Justice, to open and fully investigate unresolved cases of mysterious deaths, specifically referencing the auditors' cases. He stressed that Liberians "deserve answers" and vowed that "no case will be ignored."

That directive formed part of a broader governance reform agenda that included strengthening audits, enforcing asset declarations, and combating corruption. However, more than two years later, critics, including the LPP, say no visible action has been taken to implement the President's directive, leaving families, institutions, and the nation still searching for justice.