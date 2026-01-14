Liberia: MoT Introduces New Automated Driver License and Vehicle Registration System

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) has introduced a new Automated Driver License and Vehicle Registration System (ADLVRS) alongside an Online Vehicle Renewal Service (OVRS) mobile application, aimed at modernizing the processing of driver's licenses, vehicle registration, and license plates across Liberia.

The initiative was announced by Information Minister Jerolimek Matthew Piah on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, and will be implemented in collaboration with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

Speaking ahead of the rollout, Minister Piah said the new system is designed to digitize transport-related payments, reduce cash transactions, ease congestion at MOT offices, and improve efficiency, transparency, and accountability in the transport sector.

He said the move reflects the government's broader commitment to modernizing public services through the use of digital technology.

As part of the implementation, the Ministry of Transport approved MTN Mobile Money and Orange Money as official payment platforms for transport-related services. Following the announcement, both mobile money providers began notifying customers that payments for driver's licenses, vehicle registration, and license plates can now be made electronically.

According to the Ministry, customers are required to visit the MOT website to generate an official bill number before completing payment through approved mobile money channels.

The ADLVRS is a centralized national digital platform developed to manage vehicle and driver services, replacing manual and fragmented processes with an integrated and auditable system. The platform manages new vehicle registrations, renewals, transfer of ownership, hazardous goods certification, commercial vehicle eligibility, driver license management, plate assignment, card printing, reporting, and compliance monitoring.

A key feature of the system is its direct integration with the Liberia Revenue Authority. Through this integration, official LRA bills are automatically generated, payments are verified in real time, and receipts and transaction records are validated, a move authorities say will reduce revenue leakage and eliminate manual reconciliation.

In addition, the Ministry launched the Online Vehicle Renewal Service (OVRS), available through both a web portal and a mobile application. The service allows vehicle owners to initiate renewals remotely without visiting MOT offices, track application progress, and receive notifications when documents are ready for collection.

The Ministry said the new systems include security measures such as role-based access controls, encrypted data transmission, and comprehensive audit trails to protect user data and ensure system integrity.

Officials described the rollout of ADLVRS and the OVRS mobile application as a significant step toward building a modern, citizen-focused transport administration system, with plans to expand digital services to include online appointments, digital driver licenses, inspection systems, and law enforcement verification tools.

The Ministry of Transport said it remains committed to leveraging technology to improve service delivery, strengthen revenue assurance, and support national development objectives.