Liberia: AML's Deal Is On

Liberian President Joseph N. Boakai has formally requested the Liberian Senate to amend the third Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) between the Government of Liberia and ArcelorMittal Liberia Limited (AML).

The proposed amendment introduces a multi-railway user deal, extends AML's operations for 50 years, and proposes several infrastructures, social, and economic benefits.

This follows the ratification of Ivanhoe's rail access agreement and builds on previous amendments to the original MDA signed in 2005.

The government and AML entered an original MDA on August 17, 2005, which was dually ratified by the legislature, signed by the president, and published into handbills. Thereafter, the agreement has since undergone two amendments signed on December 28, 2006, and January 23, 2013.

Reading President Boakai's communication during the Senate plenary on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, Senate Secretary Nanborlor Singbeh quoted Boakai as saying, following extensive negotiation and consultation, the governments of Liberia and AML, as the concessioner has agreed to further amend certain provisions of MDA.

The President pointed out that the third amendment was signed by the parties on December 20, 2025.

He further indicated that under the third amendment, the parties have agreed to restate the current MDA in its entirety, incorporating all prior amendments into a consolidated and fully amended document.

In this regard, President Boakai noted that he is pleased to submit to the esteemed body for review and subsequent ratification "Amendment Number Three" to the Mineral Development Agreement (MDA) between the government of Liberia and AML.

"Some of the key features and strategies benefits to the amendment are as follows: Railroad Operation System Principal (RSOP). The government of Liberia is granted the right to establish a multi-user rail regimen under a new RSOP framework. To ensure non-discriminatory access to the Yekapa-Buchana rail corridor and provide for the eventual transition to an independent government-regulated Rail Authority by 2030, consistent with Liberia's long-term vision of a National Multi-User Railway system," President Boakai stated.

The Liberian leader further explained that the third MDA amendment seeks the extension of the agreement term, which is extended to December 20, 2050, with the rights of renewal.

According to the President's letter, under the expansion of the production capacity, AML commits to increasing its production capacity from fifteen million wheat matron tons by 2027 to twenty matron tons annually by 2031 and up to thirty million matron tons annually thereafter.

On upfront payment, the President indicated that AML will make an upfront payment of US$200 million to the government of Liberia upon ratification, while the annual mining license fees will increase tenfold from US$50,000 to US$500,000.

On the community development project, the President asserts that AML shall make an annual contribution of US$5 million into a community development fund, established for the social and economic development of towns and villages within the physical boundaries of the affected areas.

" Upon ratification, AML shall submit to the government a social infrastructure plan for implementation of these specific community development initiative in Nimba, Bong and Grand Bassa County, including one rehabilitation of a 2.5km bridge, that connects Buchana City to the concession lop in the county and the pavement of the concession road from the above 2.5km bridge from the concession area to Tubman Street, and rehabilitation of the St. John River road bridge that connects Grand Bassa and Bong County." He disclosed.

President Boakai said that the new amendment also includes the establishment of a Vocational Training Center in Buchana to complement the Yekepa VCT Program, and continuation of the housing rehabilitation, education, and employment programs in affected areas.

" Delays in the Social Infrastructure Plan for implementation will trigger an increased contribution to the Community Development Fund, ranging from US$250,000 to US$500,000 annually for non-compliance.

Employment and securement: AML shall ensure that qualified Liberians participate in professional roles. 60% of all Management Positions, three of the seven senior management positions from and after the third anniversary of the third amendment effective date.

One of the four officers, which shall consist of the Chief Executive Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, from and after the first anniversary of the third amendment effective date. 75% of the professionals, administrative, and technical positions shall be held by qualified Liberian citizens from and after the fifth anniversary of the third amendment effective date.' President Boakai added.

The Liberian leader, in his communication, indicated that 90% of the professionals' administrative and technical positions shall be held by qualified Liberian citizens, from and after the fifth anniversary of the third amendment effective date, adding that 30% of the administrative and technical positions will be held by qualified Liberian citizens after the tenth anniversary of the third amendment.

"Subject to the concessioner to employ foreigner in accordance with Labor Practices Law of Liberia. AML will prioritize local procurement of goods and services across its mining, rail, and port operations. Education and skill training, AML shall contribute annually through concessioner program US$500,000 on education and skill training. Madam Pro-tem, this third amendment to the AML MDA represents a significant advancement to Liberia's economic development, infrastructure, modernization, and community empowerment, and in alignment with the ARREST Agenda. I therefore urge the legislature to ratify this agreement' he concluded. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.