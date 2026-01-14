Liberia: Civil Aviation Launches 20-Year Master Plan

The Liberia Civil Aviation has launched a comprehensive 20-year strategic roadmap (2025-2045) for the sustainable development of the nation's Civil Aviation Sector.

The plan aimed to establish a clear vision and Strategic goals, along with actionable objectives, that firmly aligned with national development priorities and the standards and recommended practices of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Making the disclosure Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at the MOI regular press briefing, Information Minister Jerolinmick Piah said that the plan was launched on January 13, 2026, in Harbel, Margibi County.

According to him, this 20-year Civil Aviation Master Plan (2025-2045) is a strategic framework consistent with President Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID) and Africa's Agenda 2063, to

It aimed to strengthen safety, security, and regulatory compliance, directly addressing the gaps identified in the Current State Assessment and ICAO audits; Modernize infrastructure at RIA and key domestic aerodromes; Develop local aviation expertise through targeted training programs and strategic partnerships and enhance air connectivity by establishing new routes and revitalizing domestic aviation, contributing to economic growth and regional integration.

Meanwhile, it will promote environmental sustainability through the adoption of green airport initiatives and the exploration of Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF), aligning with best practices.