Liberia: Digital Platforms for Vehicle Registration and Driver's License With GSM Operators, Visa Card Launched

Monrovia — The Ministry of Transport has officially launched the mobile money payment platforms, a significant step in the Government of Liberia's digital transformation agenda.

The initiative, which is aimed at improving public service delivery while making government transactions more accessible and efficient for citizens across the country, was launched on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 in Monrovia.

The launch also signal the transition to a new automated vehicle registration and driver's license renewal system.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking at the launch, Liberia's Minister of Transport, Mr. Sirleaf Ralph Tyler, explained that the digital platform is designed to reduce delays, curtail manual processes, and enhance transparency within the transport sector.

Under the new system, the Transport asserted that the public will now be able to digitally pay transport-related government fees using mobile money services and online banking systems.

According to him, the initiative is being implemented in close collaboration with the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) to ensure accountability and real-time revenue tracking.

The official launching ceremony brought together top government officials from the LRA, Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP), General Service Agency (GSA) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) including LoneStar MTN and Orange GSM, alongside other senior government officials and stakeholders.

At the occasion, Min. Tyler reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to modernizing Liberia's transport services through technology-driven solutions that promote transparency, ease of doing business, and national development.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Commissioner General of LRA, Mr. James Dorbor Jallah announced that a total of US$848M in domestic revenue mobilization with the Transport Ministry contributing over US$10M.

"Our collection surpassed the projected target of US$804 millions, representing an increase of US$48 million dollars," the LRA boss noted.

With the current system in place, CG Jallah is upbeat that more revenue outcomes will be realized from the transport sector.

He attributed the Transport Ministry's performance to its improved understanding of the sector and its continued efforts to bolster government revenue collection.

Commissioner Jallah further assured Liberians that the government is confident of achieving the US1.2 FY 2026 national budget before the end of the year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Commissioner Jallah described the launch of the new automated vehicle registration and driver's license system as a sign of progress, reform, and a demonstration of how the country is moving forward.

Commissioner Jallah believes the new system will make public services simpler and more modern, while strengthening transparency and accountability in the license renewal process.

He also highlighted the strong collaboration between the Ministry of Transport and the Liberia Revenue Authority.