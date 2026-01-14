Liberia: Ganta Standard Operation Procedures Final Review Conference Strengthens Media-Security Ties for Liberia's Elections

Ganta — Journalists and joint security personnel from five counties, namely: Lofa, Bong, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount, and Nimba Counties as a host County, Concluded a vibrant two-day conference on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in Ganta, Nimba County's bustling commercial hub, on January 13, 2026.

Funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), European Union (EU), Swedish and Irish embassies alongside partners ZOA and Internews, with the Liberia National Elections Commission(NEC), the event drew over 20 participants.

Practitioners and security actors from Grand Cape Mount, Lofa, Margibi, Bong and Nimba Counties, emphasizing mutual respect, ethical reporting, and public safety during electoral cycles.

Amid animated breakout sessions and hands-on demos with sample ID tags featuring NEC accreditation, media cards or Press Union of Liberia (PUL) IDs participants role-played tense polling scenarios to build rapport.

Discussions highlighted SOPs' role as a roadmap for pre-election planning, polling-day access and post-election analysis, drawing from past successes like 2023.

Key Speeches and Insights UNDP Elections Support Programme Officer Roosevelt Zayzay opened with applause-generating remarks, stressing how these sessions bridge gaps for peaceful elections and professional standards, building on UNDP's decade-long democratic support.

Atty. Christopher K. Fayia, Senior Program Manager at the Liberia Peace Building Office, Ministry of Internal Affairs, pledged ongoing peace initiatives nationwide, citing prior conflict resolutions in Lofa and Gbarpolu Counties.

National Elections Commission Executive Director Anthony K. Sengle welcomed and extended gratitude to the media institutions and joint securities for their continued support toward election activities in the Country.

The Ganta event marked the final phase of a three-region UNDP-NEC series, following sessions in Zwedru (Grand Gedeh, December 2025) and Buchanan (Grand Bassa, early January 2026), expanding to eight counties total. Outcomes include enhanced training on safety protocols, media rights, and liaison offices in all 15 counties for year-round dialogue.

Past elections (2005-2023) exposed tensions from misunderstandings, but these SOPs promote mutual respect, conflict-sensitive reporting, and trust-building to curb violence and misinformation.

Participants recommended full SOP reviews for 2026 realities, institutional memory refreshers beyond election seasons, and clearer ID protocols to ease on-site frictions. Group photos and contact exchanges fostered camaraderie, with organizers eyeing resilient elections through transparent processes.