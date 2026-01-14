Liberia: Martin K. N. Kollie Foundation Disburses Over Half a Million Lrd in Scholarships to Students in Margibi

Margibi County — The Martin K. N. Kollie Foundation has provided a major boost to education in Margibi County, awarding over half a million Liberian Dollars to 75 scholarship recipients for enrollment in both Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions and Margibi University.

The scholarship initiative, aimed at supporting struggling students from Margibi, attracted more than 1,500 applicants. After a competitive selection process, 75 students were chosen to benefit from the foundation's financial aid program.

The distribution of scholarship recipients is as follows: 50 students from the Lib Sister Youth Empowerment Vocational Training Program, Kakata, 10 students from the Harbel Multilateral Accelerated Vocational Training Program, Harbel, 10 students from the Perfect Love Vocational Training Program, Harbel, 5 students from Margibi University, Harbel.

Below is full list of beneficiaries: Augustine D. Sackie, Momo B. Siryon, Keturah P. Cooper, Prince Mulbah Kolleh, Washington Suah,

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Godfrey S. Morris, Beatrice Freeman, Gibson Crawu, Lincoln Joe, Promise Tarpeh, Reuben Johnson Barclay, Hannah N. Kporneh, B. Joshua Kollie, Jasper R. Tokpah, Winifred N. Partoe and Matthew Kollie Jr.

The others are Jacob Yah, Prince Hallie, Lewis F. George, Enoch Gbor, A. Clarence Kollie, Helena Quita Tokpah, Ben D. Karway, Jenneh G. Sheriff, Pauline Sackie, Juwel F. Kamara, Patricia B. David, Roseline Zodon, Raymond B. Freeman Jr., Faith M. Garmondeh, J. Beyan Diggs, Joshua Johnson, Burnice Saye, Musu Kamara, Aurtha Weah and Martin Smith.

The rest are Philp Mulbah, Moses Kollie, Emmanuel Swah, Bendu Wallie, Emmanuel Moore, Zooe F. Sumo, Darus G. Flomo, Ruth Gammah, Esther Williams, Fombah M. Fofana, Grace Kolleh, Emmanuel G. Kormah, Augustine M. Menwoe, Doris J. Kaine, Esther Williams, Annie Joe, Mary Williams, Mary S. Blamah, Esther Saybah, Favor Menkarzon, Grace M. Flomo, Matter Flomo, Andrew P. Kollie, Christiana Mcdomm Mabande, Mamadee M. Kamara, Yriah David, Musu S. Kormah, Jochebed Morweh, Jerry Dowie, Albert Zubah, Lois Freeman, Diana Princess Tarpeh, Ben Boakai, Emmanuel J. Tarnue, Alpha M. Darwon, Jutonue Mulbah, Aloycious L. Bondo, Ebenezer Foley, Habakkuk Parker and Karnue G. Goffa.

The Foundation Chief Executive Officer and Liberian Exiled Activist Martin K. N. Kollie presented a total of six hundred thousand Liberian Dollars (L$600,000) for the three TVET institutions and an additional US$285 for 5 students at Margibi University.

The funds were officially received by Liberian journalist and foundation team member, Emmanuel M. Kangar, Jr., on Thursday, January 8, 2025. Kangar described the educational support as a vital relief for young Margibians in urgent need of academic and vocational opportunities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"CEO and Comrade Leader Activist Martin K. N. Kollie, I am deeply grateful for your continued concern and commitment to the development of Margibi County, especially in empowering our young people through education and skills training," Kangar said.

The scholarship program will enable the beneficiaries to earn Certificates and Diplomas in diverse fields, including Plumbing, Masonry, Business, General Agriculture, Tailoring, Food & Nutrition, Carpentry, Electricity & Electronics, Architecture Drafting, Metal Work & Fabrication, Automotive Repair & Maintenance, Information Technology, and more. The Margibi University students will also pursue Bachelor's degrees in their respective fields.

This initiative highlights the foundation's ongoing commitment to fostering education and skill development among Margibi's youth, paving the way for greater opportunities in both academic and technical careers.