Liberia: Wongosol Records Major Gains for Women's Rights in 2025

Monrovia — The Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) has reported significant achievements in advancing women's rights, peacebuilding and inclusive governance across Liberia during 2025 as the organization prepares to fully resume operations in 2026.

In its 2025 Year in Review, WONGOSOL highlighted sustained advocacy efforts, strong partnerships with government institutions and expanded grassroots engagement that strengthened women's leadership and amplified the voices of women, youth, and persons with disabilities nationwide.

Throughout 2025, WONGOSOL remained actively engaged with the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary to promote gender-responsive laws and policies.

Key focus areas included women's political participation, access to justice, gender-responsive budgeting, and accountability in governance. The organization worked closely with the Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia and relevant government ministries, including the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Internal Affairs, to advance the Liberian Women's Agenda.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

WONGOSOL also intensified advocacy for the passage of the Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) Bill and the Women and Girls Protection Act, engaging female lawmakers, traditional leaders, and civil society actors to address harmful traditional practices and strengthen legal protection for women and girls.

With support from the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD), WONGOSOL, working alongside youth and civil society partners, organized legislative monitoring and constituency dialogues in Margibi and Bomi Counties.

These engagements brought together lawmakers, county authorities, traditional leaders, women, youth and persons with disabilities to discuss issues such as education, health services, road infrastructure, youth employment, mining concessions, and social protection. Citizens were given the opportunity to directly question their representatives, promoting transparency and accountability.

Under a peacebuilding initiative implemented with UN Women Liberia and funded by Irish Aid, WONGOSOL facilitated consultations and dialogues across several counties to strengthen women's participation in peacebuilding and decision-making.

Peace Hut women played a leading role at the community level, challenging male-dominated leadership structures and advocating for women's inclusion in local governance.

As a result of sustained advocacy efforts by WONGOSOL and partners, women now occupy over 43 percent of national leadership positions. The organization also reported progress in traditional leadership, including the appointment of women as Paramount and Clan Chiefs--positions historically reserved for men.

One such example is Ma Weedor Pabai, a respected Clan Chief whose leadership reflects growing acceptance of women in governance.

WONGOSOL participated in the Elections Coordinating Committee (ECC) activities during the election period, supporting civic engagement, post-election reflections, and community dialogues in Margibi, Nimba, and Montserrado Counties.

These activities helped identify challenges and lessons learned, while generating recommendations aimed at improving electoral transparency and women's participation in democratic processes.

Through projects supported by the UN Trust Fund to End Violence against Women, WONGOSOL empowered more than 700 women in Bong, Gbarpolu, Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, Margibi, and Montserrado Counties.

Beneficiaries received skills training in soap making, pastry production, tie-and-dye, and small-scale business development, helping women increase income and reduce economic dependence.

WONGOSOL continued its leadership in the fight against gender-based violence and FGM through community awareness campaigns and stakeholder dialogues in several counties.

The organization also supported over 20 women survivors through legal assistance, working with the Ministry of Justice, the Sexual Crimes Unit, and the Liberia National Police to strengthen access to justice and survivor-centered responses.

Monthly coordination meetings with sexual and gender-based violence frontliners were also convened to improve information-sharing and service delivery.

As the national coordinating body for over 250 women-led organizations across Liberia's 15 counties, WONGOSOL conducted more than 30 capacity-building trainings and coordination meetings during the year, with a strong focus on rural women leaders.

The organization also helped several member organizations access donor funding, strengthening grassroots implementation and sustainability.

In 2025, WONGOSOL launched its first Wellness Policy and Resource Mobilization Strategy, with support from Urgent Action Fund-Africa, aimed at strengthening staff wellbeing and institutional sustainability.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The organization expanded its media engagement through radio programs, press statements, and social media advocacy, working with more than 12 media institutions across the country.

During the 16 Days of Activism, WONGOSOL intensified calls for the passage of the Women and Girls Protection Act and an end to digital violence.

Internationally, WONGOSOL's Executive Director, Madam Esther S. D. Yango, represented Liberian women at regional and global platforms, including engagements with the United Nations, International IDEA, and the African Union, ensuring that the voices of Liberian women influenced international policy discussions.

WONGOSOL says it remains committed to strengthening advocacy, expanding women's leadership, and promoting inclusive governance, peace, and justice across the country.

Established in 1998, the Women NGOs Secretariat of Liberia (WONGOSOL) is a non-governmental, women-led organization serving as the national coordinating body for over 250 women-led organizations across Liberia's 15 counties. Its work focuses on advocacy, capacity building, coordination and movement-building to advance the rights and dignity of women and girls.