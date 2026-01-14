Nigeria: 27 Students Advance to Semi-Finals in N35m Interswitch Competition

13 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Emma Okonji

A total of 27 students have advanced to the semi-finals, where they will compete in the N35 million national science school competition organised by Interswitch.

Known as InterswitchSPAK, Interwitch is using the national science competition as a platform for students to create solutions that will enable individuals and communities prosper.

Now in its 7th edition, the school competition is a showcase of academic brilliance and nationwide talent that continues to inspire young innovators across Nigeria, equipping them with the skills and confidence to tackle real-world challenges.

Highlighting the significance of the competition, Executive Vice President, Group Marketing and Communications, Interswitch, Cherry Eromosele, said: "InterswitchSPAK is more than a competition; it is a deliberate investment in the next generation of innovators, problem-solvers, and leaders. By creating a platform that challenges and inspires young minds, we are equipping them with the skills, confidence, and mindset to thrive in an increasingly competitive global economy."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

One of the semi-finalists, Gbolamiga Atekoja from Heritreats Private Secondary School, Ondo State, who shared his excitement, said: "Qualifying for the preliminaries of InterswitchSPAK has been a dream come true. I have always wanted to be part of this competition since my junior secondary school days. The experience has pushed me to think faster, work smarter, and believe more in my abilities. I'm grateful for the opportunity and for the platform Interswitch has created for students like me to grow and showcase our potential."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.