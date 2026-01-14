Nigeria: TCN, Partners Sensitise Abia, Imo, Anambra Residents On Power Line Upgrade

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Federal Ministry of Finance have carried out a sensitisation programme for Project Affected Persons (PAPs) on the proposed reconstruction and upgrade of the Alaoji-Onitsha 330kV Single Circuit Transmission Line line.

The sensitisation exercise covered 12 local government areas along the transmission line corridor in Abia, Imo and Anambra states, a statement in Abuja by the TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said.

Speaking during the programme, the Project Manager, Omobola Sobo explained that the AfDB-funded project involves upgrading the existing Alaoji-Onitsha transmission line to a quad circuit configuration using advanced quad conductors. She noted that the upgrade would more than double the line's capacity, thereby improving electricity supply reliability and meeting growing consumer demand.

Also, the Assistant General Manager, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Aromeh Adole emphasised that the sensitisation exercise was a critical step ahead of the planned payment of compensation to impacted persons and the clearing of the Right of Way (RoW) for the safe execution of the reconstruction project.

This, he stressed, is to ensure public safety within the transmission line corridor during the construction exercise.

He further assured that all affected property owners would receive appropriate compensation in line with approved guidelines, following the completion of the final verification process.

To ensure smooth project execution, TCN said it will collaborate with PGM Nigeria Limited to implement the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP) for the affected persons and facilitate the clearing of the transmission RoW under the AfDB-funded initiative.