Nigeria: Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament Begins With Fanfare

Players, officials, guests and polo aficionados gathered at the Port Harcourt Polo Club on Sunday for the opening ceremony of the 2026 International Polo Tournament in an atmosphere filled with camaraderie.

The President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Henry Prince Agbodjan in his opening speech, stressed the need for strengthened friendships and shining spirit of polo.

With the theme, "United By The Game", the tournament brings together polo players from within and outside Nigeria to contest for trophies in various cups.

According to the president, "This tournament brings togother players, officials, and polo enthusiasts from within Nigeria and across international borders, united by our shared love for a sport that embodies discipline, tradition, courage, and camaraderie.

"The theme 'United By The Game' reflects more than competition; it speaks to the bonds polo creates across cultures, generations, and backgrounds. On this field, rivalry is tempered by respect, and competition is elevated by friendship.

"This year's tournament holds a special and deeply significant place in our hearts, We proudly dedicate the 2026 Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament to the memory of our past president and polo legend, Roland Cookey-Gam.

"Roland was not only a distinguished sportsman but also a visionary leader whose passion, integrity, and commitment to the growth of polo left an indelible mark on this club and on Nigerian polo as a whole."

Agbodjan commended the players for their skills and called on them to keep the flag flying.

"To our players, we wish you thrilling chukkas and safe competition. To the officials and umpires, we thank you for upholding the highest standards of the game.

"To our sponsors, partners, and supporters, we are grateful for your unwavering belief in this tournament. And to the general public and polo lovers, thank you for being part of this celebration of sport and heritage," he stated

In the opening throw-in, Team A defeated Team B by 2-1 in the Roland Cookey-Gam Cup meant for beginners, while FB9/Indian Warriors defeated Cassectric 6½-6 in the T.Y Danjuma Cup.