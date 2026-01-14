Nigeria: Resident Doctors and Suspended Strike

Government should honour agreements freely entered

We commend the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) members for suspending their industrial action earlier scheduled to commence yesterday, January 12. We hope that the two-week window between now and January 25 will afford the government, NARD and other key stakeholders in the health sector an opportunity to resolve all contending issues. With the progress acknowledged by the resident doctors on issues such as accoutrement allowances, promotion and salary arrears, specialist allowances, welfare of house officers, etc., there can be an end to these industrial actions in a sector as critical as health if there is honesty of purpose.

We are even more concerned that the Joint Health Sector Unions and Assembly of Health Care Professionals (JOHESU) members have been on strike for more than two months without any amicable resolution of contending issues in sight. As we stated recently, this frequent face-off between health workers and government at all levels has not only left an indelible stain on the image of the public health care system in the country, but it has also brought untold hardship to many Nigerians. While the federal government claims that most of the demands have been addressed, JOHESU members remain adamant, that withholding of the immediate adjustment and implementation of the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) was the core issue behind the strike.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

We fully support the aspirations of both NARD and JOHESU members, especially regarding their welfare, conducive working environment and recognition of their contribution as sacrosanct to an efficient healthcare system. We also share the frustrations of resident doctors whose membership is depleting every day as many of their peers seek greener pastures abroad. However, we are of the view that all these strikes do not resolve any problem. As all previous cases have proven, parties would still return to the negotiating table after several lives have been lost. A more strategic way to resolve this logjam can be attained without bringing untold hardship to patients and other citizens that may need their services in the hospitals. Authorities in the sector should know that this is not an auspicious moment to dither on the issue of healthcare for the people. Resort to judicial antics is also not an enduring solution to the challenge.

However, unions in the health sector need to re-examine their methods. While refusal to work is universally recognised as a tool available to demand a better work environment or the enhancement of wages, the frequency of these strikes now poses a serious threat to our socio-economic development. But the greater responsibility lies with the federal government as well as the states. In a country where more than half of the population live in poverty, being able to access healthcare at the public hospitals remains critical, as many cannot afford even the consultation fees in the private hospitals. We therefore urge the government, at all levels, to put in place machinery to seriously address the issues that give rise to these endless strikes, especially in critical sectors like health and education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We sympathise with health workers in the country who operate under very difficult conditions and serious financial constraints. But whatever their grouses may be, strikes cannot resolve them. We hope that the federal government will dialogue with JOHESU on the urgent need to suspend their current industrial action. More importantly, authorities in the health sector must use the period between now and January 25 to resolve lingering issues with the resident doctors.