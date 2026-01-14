Liberia: EPA Warns of 'Unstable' Rainfall Patterns With Severe Threats

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an urgent briefing to the nation, warning that traditional weather patterns have officially fractured, leaving the country's agriculture, infrastructure, and coastal soil at high risk.

In a press statement delivered on January 8, 2026, at the EPA Headquarters, Executive Director Dr. Emmanuel K. Urey Yarkpawolo said that climate change is no longer a "future threat" but a present reality that is actively reshaping Liberian life.

For generations, Liberia's rhythm was defined by a predictable six-month split between rainy and dry seasons. That rhythm is now broken. Dr. Yarkpawolo highlighted that 2025 and the early days of 2026 have seen "persistent and unusual rainfall" during months that should be dry.

"Even now, in the first days of January 2026, we are witnessing heavy rains and strong winds occurring late at night and in the early morning hours," Dr. Yarkpawolo stated, noting that these shifts have already displaced thousands and devastated properties in Monrovia and beyond.

The EPA identified two "existential" threats facing the country, Sea-Level Rise: With 560 km of coastline and 60% of the population living near the water, the projected rise of up to 1 meter by 2100 threatens to submerge entire communities and critical infrastructure, and Agricultural Collapse: Because Liberian farming relies almost entirely on natural rainfall, unpredictable downpours are causing seeds to rot and harvests to fail, leading directly to higher food prices.

Dr. Yarkpawolo also pointed out that local habits are worsening these global trends. Deforestation, wetland destruction, and poor waste management are stripping away the country's natural defenses, making the impact of floods more lethal.

To combat these shifts, the government is aligning its efforts with the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development. Key interventions currently underway include, modernizing Meteorology-a $10 million project to establish a modern meteorological center for better rainfall prediction and early warning systems; Climate-Resilient Farming-a $10 million grant from the Global Environment Facility to support smallholder farmers; Scientific Innovation-a partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency to use agricultural science to reduce rice production time from 120 days to just 80 days, and Coastal Defense-an active engineering projects to protect hospitals, roads, and homes from the encroaching Atlantic Ocean.

The EPA Executive Director emphasized that government policy cannot succeed without the cooperation of the public. He urged all residents to stop blocking drainage systems with trash and to end the destruction of wetlands.

"When we damage our environment, we increase flooding, disease, and suffering for ourselves and future generations," Dr. Yarkpawolo cautioned. "Together, let us protect our environment... and build a climate-resilient Liberia."

Environmental scientist and consultant Isaac Nyaneyon Kannah emphasizes that while national policy is vital, preparation must start at the community level. According to Kannah, addressing the breakdown of traditional seasons requires a shift from "reaction" to "anticipation."

To bridge the gap between national data and local action, Kannah made several suggestions. These include improving local infrastructure-rehabilitating and expanding rain gauges and weather stations across all counties to gather precise data; Hyper-Local Alerts-Supporting the national meteorological service to ensure forecasts reach remote areas via community radio, mobile phones, and local networks.

Counties should work to integrate local climate action plans--currently being developed by the EPA--into their daily governance. This includes infrastructure Standards, which has to do with improving drainage in towns and enforcing climate-resilient standards for roads and bridges; Land-Use Controls, strictly enforcing zoning to prevent construction in flood-prone zones, and community Preparedness, ensuing the development of simple contingency plans that identify evacuation routes and safe shelters before heavy rains hit.

Kannah highlights that restoring wetlands, protecting riverbanks, and reforestation can reduce flooding at a relatively low cost. Furthermore, he calls for a fundamental shift in how Liberia views its climate:

"Liberia can look at redefining our seasons in the face of the interannual shifting rainfall patterns through research to prepare farmers for the increasingly shifting interannual seasons."