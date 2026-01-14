Liberia: LNP Clears Ex - Deputy Minister of Rape Allegation

The Liberia National Police (LNP) has officially cleared former Deputy Minister for Youth Development Bryan McGill of any wrongdoing following a thorough investigation into an alleged rape case.

The probe, launched after a formal complaint was filed late last year, concluded with no evidence to support the allegations, according to a statement by Police Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman on Monday, January 12, 2026, at LNP headquarters in Monrovia.

"The Liberia National Police has completed a thorough investigation into the matter involving Deputy Minister McGill and found no credible evidence to warrant charges," the statement read. "The case is now considered closed unless new information emerges."

Inspector General Coleman said the investigation included GSM call log and cell-site location analysis, independent GPS verification, CCTV footage review, and comprehensive DNA testing conducted with international forensic partners--all of which exonerated McGill.

"Telecommunications and GPS data conclusively showed that Mr. McGill was not at the relevant location during the alleged incident, and CCTV footage failed to place him at the scene," Coleman explained. "DNA analysis also excluded Mr. McGill as a contributor to the biological material recovered from the victim's clothing. Although unidentified male DNA was detected, it did not match his DNA profile."

"Based on the totality of the digital, forensic, and physical evidence, the Liberia National Police has officially exonerated Mr. McGill from this investigation," he added.

The Inspector General noted that the case remains open as authorities continue efforts to identify the unknown DNA contributor. He emphasized that the LNP remains committed to victim protection, fairness, and due process, and encouraged the victim's family to continue cooperating to ensure that the real perpetrator is brought to justice.

Bryan McGill, a former Deputy Minister for Youth Development, served in the Ministry of Youth and Sports under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai administration, where he was responsible for youth empowerment programs and development initiatives across Liberia. The complaint against him, lodged late last year, sparked widespread public attention due to his high-profile position in government and his active engagement in youth programs.

Allegations of sexual misconduct, particularly involving government officials, have historically drawn heightened scrutiny in Liberia, reflecting broader societal concerns about accountability, transparency, and the protection of victims. The LNP's detailed investigation, which included collaboration with international forensic partners, represents part of ongoing efforts to strengthen law enforcement credibility and ensure that allegations are thoroughly verified through scientific and digital evidence.

McGill's exoneration comes at a time when Liberia continues to grapple with challenges related to gender-based violence, victim protection, and public confidence in justice institutions. The outcome of the investigation underscores the role of forensic science, digital verification, and thorough policing in distinguishing fact from unsubstantiated allegations in high-profile cases.