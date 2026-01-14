Liberia: Jeety Rubber, SRC Donate L$300k to Margibi Sports Association

Jeety Rubber and its subsidiary, Salala Rubber Corporation, on Sunday, January 11, donated L$300,000 to the Margibi Sports Association in recognition of the county's qualification for the semi-finals of the 2025/2026 National County Sports Meet.

The donation, made by business tycoon Upjit Singh Sachdeva, owner of both companies, comes as Margibi prepares to face Nimba and Grand Kru Counties in the highly anticipated semi-final matches on January 14, 2026, at SKD Sports Stadium.

The kickball game between Margibi and Grand Kru is scheduled for 2:00 PM, followed by the football match between Nimba and Margibi at 5:00 PM.

According to the companies, the L$300,000 donation will be distributed equally among Margibi's teams, with L$100,000 allocated to the kickball team, L$100,000 to the football team, and L$100,000 in assorted food items to support both squads during their intensive preparation.

Speaking during the presentation ceremony, Mr. Sachdeva, widely known as Jeety, noted that the gesture is part of his companies' commitment to supporting sports development in Margibi County.

"We are delighted to make this contribution to the Margibi Sports Association," Mr. Jeety stated. "Their qualification for the semi-final is a tremendous achievement that deserves recognition. This donation reflects our appreciation for the team's hard work and dedication throughout this tournament."

He emphasized that sports play a vital role in bringing communities together and creating opportunities for young people to showcase their talents on a national platform.

Mr. Jeety added that Jeety Rubber and Salala Rubber Corporation believe in investing in people and will continue to support causes that promote development and unity in Margibi County.

Receiving the donation, Tony Walker, Chairman of the Margibi Sports Association, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Jeety Rubber and Salala Rubber Corporation for the generous support, which he says will "significantly boost our teams' morale and preparation as we face Nimba and Grand Kru in both kickball and football."

"This donation demonstrates that our corporate partners believe in us and our potential to bring glory to Margibi County," Mr. Walker said.

He called on other businesses and stakeholders to emulate this example of corporate social responsibility in supporting grassroots sports development.

Mr. Walker added that the timing of the donation is particularly meaningful as both teams enter the final stages of preparation for what promises to be an exciting double-header on January 14.