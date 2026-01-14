Gambia: GNOC Conducts 1st Anti-Doping Tests On Athletes in Gambia

The Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) has successfully conducted the first-ever Anti-Doping tests, in The Gambia, ensuring the system is in place in the country for good.

"This system is an historic and major achievement registered at the GNOC for The Gambia," said Bai Dodou Jallow, President of GNOC.

"These first conducted tests were successfully carried out due to the active participation and guidance of the Chairperson of the GNOC Anti-Doping Committee, Dr Omar Jagne, Chief Executive Officer of Africmed International Hospital," he stated.

Dr Jagne, a veteran medical expert, and his team played a leading role in the whole process ensuring that athletes are tested according to the Rules and guidelines of World Anti-Doping Agency WADA.

According to the GNOC President, Dr Omar Jagne as Chairperson of the Anti-Doping Sub-Committee has a big ambition in executing his role and responsibility to take the GNOC to higher heights in the promotion of sport.

Mr. Jallow also stated that among Dr. Omar Jagne's role and mandate is to disseminate information, training and educate people in the sports community about anti-doping in general. He is also working hard to carry out investigations, testing both national and international athletes, Mr Jallow stated.

He further described the exercise as a "success and great boost" to the entire sports fraternity in having such a system in The Gambia. The whole essence is to guide and protect athletes to enhance their skills and maintain high integrity in the sporting fraternity. Mr. Jallow stated.

"I have no doubt that this exercise will go a long way in enhancing and promoting a level playing field in sporting activities," the GNOC president said.

He expressed confidence that with Dr Jagne, The Gambia is comfortable to have more unprecedented and prospective achievements in the sporting arena.

Dr Jagne's participation in the exercise leading to this successful maiden anti-doping testing procedure in The Gambia is "highly acknowledged" and recognised, he said, appealing to Dr Jagne to continue the good work of promoting and advancing sport in the country.

Mr Jallow also advised the athletes to adhere to the counselling provided them by the GNOC Anti-Doping office.

For his part, Dr Jagne, Chairperson of the Anti-doping Committee of GNOC, expressed enthusiasm about the successful testing of the anti-doping procedure for the first time in The Gambia.

He described the whole process as a major achievement and total commitment by the leadership of the GNOC, in ensuring the system is in place in The Gambia to promote and enhance athletes' talents and skills on a level playing field.

The objective, he noted, is to help and protect athletes to avoid using harmful substances that can endanger athletes, and their careers in sport.

"We have what we call doping rule violations," Dr Jagne explains. "There are about 11 to 12 doping rule violations that have been institutionalized by WADA .

He added: "Most people think doping is just taking Sports enhancing drugs; but it's more than that."

Dr. Jagne also seized the opportunity to commend the leadership of the GNOC for their encouragement and support towards the establishment of the Anti-Doping Committee in The Gambia.

