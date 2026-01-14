Gambia: Kandeh Urges Alkalolu to Welcome Opposition in Their Communities

Mama Kandeh, presidential hopeful for Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) has urged village alkalolu and imams to welcome opposition leaders to their villages and even attend meetings without fear or bias.

He emphasised that supporting a political party of choice is a constitutional right, and citizens should exercise this right freely.

At a visit to Konko Fulla village in the Lower Fulladu District, Central River Region recently, the GDC leader's message focused on empowering citizens and fostering a culture of open dialogue and in ensuring all voices are heard in shaping Gambia's future.

GDC 2026 elections flagbearer's call aims to promote inclusivity and encourage active participation in the democratic process. He underlined that Gambians should engage with politicians, ask questions, and hold them accountable.

Speaking about a possible coalition, he stressed that any cooperation should result from sincere dialogue, not external pressure or opportunistic alliances.

"The GDC leader is open to collaboration with any political party prioritizing the country's welfare and development," he said.

Honourable Kandeh also slammed government officials for suggesting citizens should question opposition parties' development projects. He called these claims "shameful", emphasising taxes fund government initiatives, not opposition parties.

Kandeh reminded that national development is a government responsibility, financed by public resources.

He urged citizens to reject these statements, saying they are "shameful" and show "moral failure".

The GDC leader's comments highlight tensions between the government and opposition parties over development projects and accountability.

He also vowed to include all opposition leaders on his "Meet the People Tour" if elected president. He believes this tour should be an all-inclusive exercise to promote national unity and dialogue.

Kandeh emphasised that the tour is a constitutional requirement meant to benefit all Gambians, not just the ruling party.

He urged President Adama Barrow to invite other party leaders to participate, making it a truly national event.

