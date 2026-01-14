Gambia: Reparations Commission Starts Payments to Human Rights Victims

The Gambia Reparations Commission hereby informs the public that it has commenced the payment of reparations to victims of human rights violations committed between July 1994 and January 2017.

This marks a significant milestone in the Commission's mandate to facilitate justice, restore dignity, and support the recovery of victims who endured violations during the specified period.

Payments are being disbursed in phases and by year of violation, beginning with victims whose violations occurred in 1994. The Commission is actively contacting eligible victims and victim groups to verify information and complete the necessary steps for disbursement.

Victims who have not yet completed their registration or updated their details are strongly encouraged to contact the Commission as soon as possible on 7200044, 3434688 or info@reparationsgm.com. To ensure efficient processing, individuals will be required to provide:

A valid identification document

Bank account or Wave details

Any supporting documentation from the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC), where applicable.

The Commission calls on community members, civil society groups, and the general public to assist victims, particularly those in remote areas or with limited mobility, to complete their registration and verification processes.

The Reparations Commission reaffirms its unwavering commitment to delivering transformative, transparent, and victim-centered reparations in accordance with its mandate.

About the Reparations Commission

The Reparations Commission was established by an Act of Parliament in 2023 and became operational in 2025 to implement the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) recommendations on reparations. Its mandate includes facilitating compensation, rehabilitation, and restitution for victims of human rights violations committed between July 1994 and January 2017.

