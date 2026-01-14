Gambia: Tango to Honour Outstanding CSOs, Activists After 13 Years

The Association of Non-Governmental Organisations in The Gambia (TANGO) has announced the hosting of the second edition of the Gambia Civil Society Excellence Awards Ceremony, marking the first such event since 2012.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on 13 February 2026 at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre.

It aims to recognise outstanding organisations, institutions, and individuals whose works have made significant contributions to human rights, democratic governance, social justice, and sustainable development in The Gambia.

The awards initiative forms part of TANGO's mandate to strengthen and celebrate civil society, promote partnership and participation, and recognize excellence and integrity in public-interest work.

The awards are designed not only to celebrate achievement, but also to affirm national values of service, accountability, inclusion, and respect for human dignity, while inspiring others to uphold these principles.

TANGO is the national umbrella body for non-governmental and civil society organisations in The Gambia. It works to promote coordination, capacity development, advocacy, and an enabling environment for civil society to effectively contribute to democratic governance, human rights, and sustainable national development.

Speaking on the initiative, Ndey Sireng Bakurin, executive director of TANGO, said civil society organisations, community groups, and individual leaders across the country continue to make remarkable contributions often under difficult circumstances to advance rights, empower communities, and strengthen democratic governance.

"These awards are TANGO's way of acknowledging such efforts and reinforcing a culture of accountability, collaboration, and people-centred development," she noted.

According to TANGO, awards will be presented across 18 categories, reflecting key national and civic priorities. These include: Outstanding NGO/CSO of the Year; Children's Rights Champion Award; Gender Equality and Social Inclusion Champion Award; Disability Inclusion Champion Award; Youth Empowerment Champion Award; Environmental Sustainability and Climate Action Champion Award; Human Rights and Accountability Champion Award; Transparency and Anti-Corruption Champion Award; Peace building and Conflict Prevention Champion Award; Transitional Justice Champion Award; Collaborative Excellence Champion Award; Agriculture and Food Security Champion Award; Ending Sexual and Gender-Based Violence Champion Award; Community Development and Grassroots Impact Award; Youth-Led Organisation of the Year Award; Women-Led Organization Champion of the Year Award; Democratic Governance and Civic Participation Champion Award and Social Service Delivery Champion Award.

Nominees will be evaluated based on clearly defined, objective, and rights-based criteria, including demonstrable impact, ethical conduct, transparency, sustainability, inclusivity, and alignment with national development objectives, laws, and international standards.

An independent selection panel comprising experienced civil society professionals will oversee the assessment process to ensure fairness, credibility, and integrity.

TANGO invites individuals and organizations within civil society to submit nominations for deserving candidates across all award categories. Nominations should reflect verifiable achievements and measurable impact.

