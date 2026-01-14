Gambia: Sports Minister Assures Gambia Will Play All Football Home Games At Independence Stadium

After months of public criticism and growing frustration over The Gambia's inability to host international matches at home, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bakary Y. Badjie, has given a firm assurance that the national stadium will be completed in 2026 and that the national team will play all their home games in the country.

Speaking in an interview with Eye Africa TV, the minister addressed widespread claims that the absence of a CAF-approved stadium contributed to The Gambia's failure to qualify for the AFCON for a third consecutive time. "Many fans believe that playing home matches outside the country denied the team vital support, especially as not all supporters could afford to travel abroad."

Hon. Badjie said the government accepts the criticisms, stressing that they come from a genuine desire by Gambians to see home matches played on home soil. However, he explained that the stadium challenge is far more complex than many people assume.

According to him, the stadium is over 40 years old and had never undergone a major renovation despite being used for football, concerts and other activities. Renovating such an old structure to meet modern CAF standards, he said, is extremely difficult, especially in a country with limited local expertise in stadium construction.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He revealed that The Gambia relied heavily on CAF-certified inspectors for guidance, working strictly by their recommendations to secure approval. The stadium renovation was designed in phases, but CAF later instructed that work initially planned for phase two is brought into phase one, a decision that significantly increased costs.

Responding to concerns over the reported 300 million dalasis budget, the minister argued that while the figure may sound large locally, it is not excessive in real terms. He noted that no country in Africa or elsewhere renovates a stadium for less than 10 million US dollars. In fact, he said, international companies from countries like Turkey and China quoted even higher amounts, which the government simply could not afford.

Hon. Badjie also explained that initial tendering was limited to local companies, none of which had prior experience in stadium renovation. This, he said, affected both costing and execution. Budget challenges, inflation, currency fluctuations and new CAF requirements such as increasing CCTV cameras from six to twelve further delayed progress.

He said the major renovation work officially started around mid-2023 after lengthy procurement processes, and although funding has not been consistent, progress is being made.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"But like I said, in this 2026, the stadium will be ready before AFCON game qualifiers start. The stadium will be ready and The Gambia will play in the country."