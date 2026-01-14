West Africa: Gambia Proposes Naming University Faculty After AfDB President Akinwumi Adesina

A proposal has been submitted to name a university faculty in The Gambia after Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank AfDB, in recognition of his transformative impact on the country's development between 2015 and 2025.

The proposal, presented by Ambassador Abdoulie M. Touray on behalf of the SaHel Knowledge Campus Think Tank, describes the initiative as a permanent national tribute aligned with The Gambia's priorities in agriculture, food security, infrastructure, youth and women empowerment, energy, and climate resilient development.

During Dr Adesina's tenure, AfDB implemented one of its most extensive portfolios in The Gambia, supporting major projects in agriculture, finance, transport, energy, ports, water, and human development. Flagship interventions included the Rice Value Chain Transformation Project, the Gambia Agriculture and Food Security Project, and GAMSIRAL, which expanded access to agricultural finance and strengthened farmer livelihoods.

The AfDB also led financing for the Senegambia Bridge, expanded electricity access nationwide, supported the fourth expansion of Banjul Port, and invested in water, sanitation, and climate resilience programmes. Targeted initiatives for youth and women improved skills, livelihoods, and economic inclusion.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

AfDB commitments to The Gambia during this period exceeded 450 million US dollars, making it the most impactful decade of engagement between the Bank and the country.

According to the proposal, the Akinwumi Adesina Faculty would serve as a centre of excellence for teaching, research, and policy engagement, while strengthening international partnerships and inspiring future leaders in development and public policy.