Gambia: Chief Bah Calls On Alkalolu to Issue Correct Attestation to Livestock Traders

In a move designed to ensure hitch-free and orderly movement of livestock to weekly-markets in rural Gambia, the Chief of Niani in the Central River Region north, Mr. Piere Bah has called on alkalolu in his area to issue correct documents and avoid written white paper attestations to livestock owners, especially those who participate in weekly buying and selling of livestock at weekly 'Lumos'.

Chief Bah observed that many livestock owners who are engaged in livestock business at weekly lumos', do not have correct attestations from the Government (GLMA-Book). Instead, some Alkalolu will use white paper written attestations with stamp and issued it to foreigners, to facilitate their movement at weekly lumo at Wassu, something he described as 'illegal.'

Moreover, the issue of this written white paper attestation to livestock traders generated hot debate among alkalolu, Chief Bah, NALOA President and even farmers at a meeting held over the weekend at Wassu. The interface was organised through the Office of the Chief of Niani.

Additionally, the meeting seeks to engage all actors within the livestock sector to meet and discuss issues affecting livestock and map out the way forward in a frank discussion.

Some alkalolu described the use of this written white paper as total cheating especially to the Government of The Gambia

Chief Bah maintained that the practice is rampant in his area and henceforth the practice must stop, otherwise anyone found wanting will face the full force of the law.

Thus, he called on alkalolu in the area to better know their role and responsibility, recalling that sometime ago, some alkalolu were summoned at the Police for wrongful Act and he had to intervene.

To this end, Chief Bah spoke of his resolve to do everything possible in collaboration with District Livestock Owners Association (LOA) to request books at NALOA Credit Union for onward distribution to the alkalolu.

At the meeting, some alkalolu acknowledged that this practice has been on-going even though it is illegal and so they will work to ensure due process is followed.

For his part, Ebrima O. Jallow, president NaLoA disclosed that in the next few weeks, the books will be printed by GLMA and handed over to NALOA Credit Union for onward distribution to the Regional Level.

This, he added, will accord the District Livestock Owners Association (LOA) and the Chief to request it from NALOA Credit Union to make it available to the Alkalolu in the area to foster smooth business in the area.

Jallow also appealed to the Chief of Niani to engage farmers and village heads to help cattle owners to have cattle tracing, which is a big concern.

He also highlighted the issue of bushfires, which is rampant at this time of the year in many rural communities, saying this menace is having a devastating impact on the environment.

Closing the session, Chief Pierre Bah hailed the participants especially the alkalolu for coming out and engaging in a positive and frank discussion geared toward addressing some of the concerns raised by locals.

He equally commended NALOA for their commitment, hard work and love for this country.