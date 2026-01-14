Gambia: Heforshe Music Movement, Partners Engage Artistes On SGBV

Stakeholders in the Gambia's creative industry on Wednesday met at Baobab Hotel for a two-day capacity building on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) and Positive Masculinity.

The event, which brought together artistes, industry players and stakeholders, accorded participants to openly confront critical issues that are widespread but rarely spoken about within the creative sector.

At the training, Dembo Jobarteh, popularly known as D-Jobs, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of the HeForShe Music Movement, said the initiative was born out of real conversations with women in the industry.

According to him, many female creatives face abuse and discrimination, but are afraid to share their experiences.

"This organisation is specifically set up to promote positive masculinity and curb gender-based violence. We cannot talk about growth without including women. This issue is plenty in the creative industry, yet many fear speaking out. I had the opportunity to talk to a lot of ladies in the industry, and that is where the HeForShe movement came from."

The renowned promoter reminded that the movement aims to build a creative space based on support, peace and collective growth. "I want to promote support and peace among creatives where we all grow together," he told participants, urging men in the industry to see themselves as part of the solution rather than the problem.

Mariama Jobarteh, CEO of Fantanka, while describing the gathering as a platform for creatives to speak with one voice and develop ways to address gender-based violence within their industry, also maintained that the training was meant to use the influence of creatives to both entertain and educate the public.

"This has been an issue in the country that is difficult to tackle, which is why we brought all of you together to learn and to educate your audience. You are always on our screens, phones and other gadgets. People look up to you, emulate you and take you as role models. That is why this gathering is very important."

She challenged participants to use their visibility to protect, defend and advocate for an end to sexual and gender-based violence, stressing that the responsibility does not end with the training.

Representing the National Centre for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Sanna B. Jarju acknowledged that gender-based violence remains a serious concern within the creative and music industries. He said women, in particular, continue to face numerous challenges that often go unreported.

"I deal with a variety of artistes and companies, so I know the creative industry is largely faced with issues like this," he stated. "Gender-based violence in the music industry is a serious issue, and we have not been taking it lightly."

Jarju called on anyone facing such abuses to report their cases so that proper enforcement actions can be taken. He also urged participants to take the training seriously and share the knowledge gained with colleagues who were unable to attend. He assured them of the NCAC's continued support towards the growth of the creative industry.

Mariama Cham, a fast-rising artist and one of the participants, expressed gratitude to the organisers, describing the training as timely and necessary.

"We are all in the creative industry and we know how much of a problem these issues are. Events like this help us learn how to protect ourselves and our colleagues, and that will ultimately help curb the problem."