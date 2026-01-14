U.S. House of Representatives Passes AGOA Extension Act (H.R. 6500)

The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the AGOA Extension Act.

On January 12, 2026, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed the AGOA Extension Act (H.R. 6500), marking a significant step toward renewing and strengthening the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA). The bipartisan vote of 340–54 demonstrates strong congressional support for ongoing U.S.–Africa trade cooperation and economic engagement.

The legislation extends AGOA for three years, through December 31, 2028. It ensures continued duty-free access for eligible Sub-Saharan African countries and provides stability for exporters, investors, and supply chain partners in both Africa and the United States.

The bill also upholds AGOA’s established eligibility standards for governance, transparency, human rights, and the rule of law. It supports U.S. strategic interests and strengthens commercial ties with African economies.

Next Steps Before Becoming Law

Following House approval, H.R. 6500 advances to the U.S. Senate for further consideration through the steps outlined below:

Senate Finance Committee Review: The committee will review the bill and may approve it as written or propose amendments. Senate Floor Vote: If the committee approves the bill, it will move to the full Senate for a vote. Presidential Signature: After both chambers pass identical versions of the bill, it will be sent to President Donald J. Trump for signature. Once signed, the AGOA extension will become law.

Significance for Africa and the United States

AGOA is central to U.S.–Africa trade relations, supporting jobs, promoting investment, and strengthening commercial partnerships. The extension enables businesses and governments greater predictability, enabling long-term planning and expanded market access.

The AGOA CSO Network will continue to:

Engage with Senate offices to encourage timely passage.

Coordinate messaging among members and stakeholders.

pub Support lic awareness and stakeholder mobilization in Africa and the United States.

Media Contact:

AGOA Civil Society Organization (CSO) Network

Email: agoacsonet@democracy-africa.org

Website: https://www.agoacsonetwork.org/