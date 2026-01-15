Uganda: Polls Open On Time In Lira City

Voting is officially underway in Lira City, where polling stations opened on time and were fully set up to receive voters as early-morning queues formed across several locations.

From the early hours of the morning, voters were seen lining up patiently to cast their ballots, signalling strong civic interest in the electoral process.

Polling officials were present at stations to guide voters, verify credentials, and ensure that voting materials were in place before the exercise commenced.

Electoral Commission officials confirmed that voting materials were delivered on schedule, enabling a smooth start to polling. Security personnel were also deployed at polling stations to maintain order and ensure a peaceful environment for voters and election staff.

Residents who turned up early said they were motivated by the desire to have their voices heard and to take part in shaping leadership outcomes. Some voters described the process as orderly, with clear guidance provided by polling assistants.



Local leaders and election observers urged voters to remain calm and follow electoral guidelines, including refraining from wearing party colours or displaying campaign materials at polling stations. Voters were also reminded to observe polling procedures to avoid delays and maintain the integrity of the process.

The Electoral Commission has reiterated its appeal for peaceful participation, urging all eligible voters to turn up and exercise their right without intimidation or disruption.



Authorities emphasised that polling stations are neutral spaces and that any form of campaigning on polling day is prohibited.



As voting continues throughout the day, officials remain hopeful that turnout in Lira City will remain steady, contributing to a credible, transparent, and orderly electoral exercise.