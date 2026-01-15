Uganda: Parties Taking Lead in Voter Mobilisation, Says Karyeija

Political parties and candidates have increasingly taken responsibility for mobilising voters, a development election observers say strengthens democratic participation.

Speaking on voter engagement efforts, Gerald Kagambirwe Karyeija said he was encouraged by the growing recognition among political actors that calling on citizens to vote is a core responsibility of political parties and candidates.



“I’m glad that political parties and candidates have appreciated their role to call people to vote,” Karyeija said.



He noted that in previous elections, voter mobilisation was often left to civil society organisations or institutions such as the Uganda Human Rights Commission, rather than being driven by political actors themselves.

Karyeija also commented on the growing use of direct outreach methods, including phone calls made to voters encouraging participation in the election.



“The phone calls asking for votes will have some effect,” he said, adding that the full impact of such efforts is not yet clear.



Observers say the shift reflects an evolving understanding of democratic responsibility among political parties and candidates, and could contribute to higher voter turnout if conducted in line with electoral laws.