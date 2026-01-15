Uganda: Kibazo Notes Sharp Contrasts in Voter Turnout

Nile Post
Voting has begun in Uganda.
15 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

Journalist and political analyst Peter Kibazo has observed wide variations in voter turnout across different areas as polling continues.

Speaking while appearing on NBS Topical discussion as monitoring developments on the ground, Kibazo said he encountered heavily crowded polling stations in some locations, while others recorded very low numbers of voters.

“On my way here, I saw some jam-packed polling stations and others with barely 20 people,” Kibazo said.


He noted that voter participation appears to be influenced by the level of interest among residents in specific areas, suggesting that local dynamics play a key role in turnout.
“My perception is that the turnout will depend on the interest of people in a particular area,” he added.


Kibazo said he reached out to contacts in Kawempe to assess the situation, where he was informed that voting activity was ongoing.


“They told me ‘eno twakigadde’, loosely meaning ‘we are there’,” he explained.

However, he described a contrasting scene after passing through Kololo, which he said was unusually quiet.


“I also did a detour of Kololo. The place is dead quiet,” Kibazo noted.


Election observers say such uneven turnout patterns are common and may be shaped by factors including competitiveness of races, voter mobilisation, and local engagement.


Authorities continue to encourage eligible voters to participate peacefully and in line with Electoral Commission guidelines.

