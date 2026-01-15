Ghana: President Mahama's First Year - Cautious Reform or Dangerous Complacency?

A measured economic reset, not a mandate for delay

PRESIDENT John Mahama's first year in office has been defined by cautious confidence and a deliberate attempt at economic and diplomatic reset. His administration has benefited from considerable public goodwill, largely because it acknowledged Ghana's severe fiscal distress instead of denying it. The emphasis on fiscal consolidation, expenditure discipline, and institutional reform has helped stabilise expectations and restore a measure of confidence in economic management.

But goodwill is not a blank cheque, and patience is not infinite.

Rising costs and youth unemployment: Daily hardships, not policy abstractions

Despite early signals of reform, rising utility tariffs and stubbornly high youth unemployment now stand as glaring failures of the administration's first year. These are not abstract policy inconveniences; they are daily hardships imposed on ordinary Ghanaians. Left unaddressed, they will rapidly erode public trust and deepen social frustration.

Chronic unemployment, particularly among the youth, is not only an economic crisis but a national security threat. Any government that treats it with timidity does so at its own peril.

Governance and constitutional reform: The danger of performative consensus

On governance and constitutional reform, President Mahama has struck the right tone, engaging stakeholders and reopening national conversations on decentralisation, accountability, and institutional renewal. Yet tone without action quickly descends into theatre.

The much-vaunted 'Operation Recover All Loot', once a cornerstone of the electoral contract with the Ghanaian people, is increasingly looking like a hollow slogan. There is no credible justification for the inertia. Ghanaians did not vote for caution on corruption; they voted for decisive action. Further delay will not be forgiven, and silence will not be excused.

Infrastructure and regional equity: Development cannot be selective

In infrastructure, the administration's rhetoric of prioritisation over political symbolism is sensible, but rhetoric alone does not pour concrete or connect communities. The 'Big Push' agenda remains largely aspirational, with little on the ground to convince a skeptical public.

Even more troubling is the grossly skewed allocation of road contracts: over 70 per cent reportedly concentrated in the Greater Accra and Eastern Regions, leaving less than 30 per cent for the remaining 14 regions. This is indefensible. It entrenches regional inequality, undermines national cohesion, and betrays any claim to balanced development. This distortion must be reversed immediately.

Foreign policy and Pan-African responsibility

Internationally, President Mahama has been on firmer footing. Ghana's re-engagement with development partners, investors, and multilateral institutions has restored a measure of credibility and predictability.

However, Ghana's reported alignment with Morocco over the Western Sahara is a fundamental betrayal of Pan-African principles. Ghana cannot invoke the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah while abandoning the Saharawi people's right to self-determination. This position is morally wrong, historically indefensible, and strategically shortsighted. Ghana must stand unequivocally with oppressed and colonised peoples everywhere, not hedge for diplomatic convenience.

From policy intentions to measurable outcomes

At this stage, what Ghana requires is not more policy intentions but measurable outcomes. Fiscal reforms must not become a blunt instrument that punishes the poor while protecting entrenched interests. Job creation--particularly for the youth--must move from slogan to strategy to delivery.

Institutions must be strengthened not in speeches but through prosecutions, sanctions, and the elimination of waste.

Resource sovereignty and economic liberation

Above all, Ghana must reclaim full ownership and strategic control of its extractive sector. A nation endowed with gold, oil, bauxite, and fertile land has no excuse for mass poverty.

We cannot continue to outsource our sovereignty to external conglomerates while our people suffer. No country has ever developed by surrendering control of its wealth to foreign interests. Ghana must choose economic liberation over managed dependency.

Conclusion: Leadership will be judged by courage, not caution

History will not judge President Mahama by his intentions or his diplomacy, but by whether he confronted entrenched interests, redistributed opportunity, and improved the material conditions of ordinary citizens.

If this administration fails to act decisively--on corruption, jobs, regional equity, and resource sovereignty--then its first year will be remembered not as a foundation for renewal, but as a missed opportunity wrapped in caution.

BY BERNARD ANBATAAYELA MORNAH

