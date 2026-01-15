Nigeria: APC Suspends Official for Retaining PDP Membership After Defection

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ukanafun local government area of Akwa Ibom State has officially suspended its chapter's treasurer, Mr. Ukobong Ibekwe.

The suspension of the APC chieftain in the council followed what chapter's executive said was "serious allegations that he has maintained his membership and executive standing within the now opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)."

It would be recalled that the State Governor, Umo Eno, had disclosed that most of his appointees, who defected from the former ruling PDP into the central ruling APC on June 6, last year, were still loyal to the PDP, while in the APC.

He, therefore, warned of drastic consequences against those whom he described as saboteurs and moles with one leg in the PDP and another in the APC.

It was gathered that the suspension of Ibekwe followed a formal petition addressed to the State Executive Committee of the party led by Obong Stephen Ntukekpo, and the Ukanafun chapter Exco, accusing Mr. Ibekwe of "operating as a mole and secretly maintaining his PDP position while simultaneously occupying a high-ranking office within the APC."

The suspension letter signed by the chapter Chairman, Akaninyene Ukpanah, detailed a pattern of deceptive conduct, accusing Ibekwe of attending strategic meetings of both political parties.

The petition also levelled allegations of financial misconduct, asserting that "Ibekwe had been receiving double stipends from the State government by appearing on the payrolls of both the APC and the PDP."

The party recalled that Mr. Ibekwe, was observed at the residence of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, collecting food palliatives intended for APC officials, while also allegedly benefiting from resources set aside for opposition groups.

Noting that his actions constituted "grave violation of the party's constitution regarding dishonest practices and impersonation," the APC leadership therefore declared his immediate suspension from the Executive Committee, pending the outcome of investigation on the matter.

"This internal rift highlights the growing tension surrounding Governor Eno's "Akwa Ibom United" philosophy, which seeks to downplay party divisions in favour of State-wide collaborations.

"While the Governor has characterised political parties as mere vehicles for service, the suspension of Mr. Ibekwe underscores the deep-seated mistrust between long-term APC members and new defectors," a key stakeholder of the party noted.