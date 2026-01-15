Uganda: EC - Technical Faults Won't Block Ugandans From Voting

Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama has assured Ugandans that technical glitches in voting machines will not prevent citizens from exercising their right to vote in the 2026 general elections.

Speaking to the media ahead of polling, Justice Byabakama emphasised that while the machines are intended to assist with voter verification at designated polling stations, they are not the sole mechanism for voting.

All voters listed in the official voter register will still be able to cast their ballots even if there are temporary technical issues.

"Machines that are glitching will not stop Ugandans from voting. They are intended to help verify voters at their designated polling stations, who are also listed in the voter's register," he said.

The EC Chairperson's reassurance comes amid reports of occasional biometric verification challenges in some polling areas. He clarified that electoral officers are trained to handle such situations and ensure that every eligible voter can participate, either through manual verification processes or backup systems.

Election observers have noted that technology in elections can occasionally encounter minor technical issues, but with proper contingency plans in place, voting can continue smoothly. Byabakama also urged voters to remain calm and follow the guidance of polling officials, emphasising that the integrity of the election will not be compromised by these glitches.

The EC has consistently stressed that all polling stations are equipped with both machines and paper-based alternatives, ensuring that technical failures do not disenfranchise voters. Citizens are encouraged to report any issues to polling officials while continuing to exercise their civic duty peacefully.

As Uganda heads into the 2026 elections, the Chairperson's statement reinforces the commission's commitment to a transparent, credible, and accessible voting process for all eligible citizens.