Voting has begun in Uganda.
15 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

Electoral Commission (EC) Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama has assured Ugandans that voting is continuing smoothly despite technical challenges reported at some polling stations during the 2026 general elections.

Speaking to the media, Justice Byabakama said the EC's technical teams are actively responding to and addressing the reported issues across the country.

"Our technical teams are actively responding to and addressing the reported technical challenges across the country," he said.

To ensure voters do not experience unnecessary delays, the Chairperson added that polling has been directed to continue in areas where technical problems are still being resolved, allowing citizens to cast their ballots without interruption.

"To avoid wasting time, we have directed that polling proceeds in areas where technical issues are still being resolved," Justice Byabakama emphasised.

Election observers note that the EC has implemented contingency plans, including manual verification processes, to ensure that every registered voter can participate, even in locations experiencing temporary machine failures. Authorities have urged voters to remain calm, follow polling officials' instructions, and report any problems they encounter at their stations.

The Electoral Commission has reiterated its commitment to conducting a credible, transparent, and inclusive electoral process, ensuring that technical glitches do not prevent any eligible Ugandan from exercising their democratic right to vote.

