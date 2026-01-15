Ghana: AFCON 2025 - Homegrown Coaches in Control

For the first time in Africa Cup of Nations history, every semifinalist in the 2025 edition is led by an African coach.

That means one thing is certain: the trophy will once again be lifted by a homegrown tactician, marking the fourth consecutive edition won under local guidance. It's more than a milestone--it's a statement. African coaches are no longer just proving they can compete; they are shaping the very future of the game on the continent.

Recent tournaments have traced this rising arc. Djamel Belmadi steered Algeria to glory in 2019. Aliou Cissé delivered Senegal's long-awaited first crown in 2021. Émerse Fae guided Cote d'Ívoire to triumph in 2023. Each victory underscored the value of local insight, leadership, and tactical sharpness.

Now, Walid Regragui with Morocco, Hossam Hassan with Egypt, Pape Thiaw with Senegal, and Eric Chelle--at the helm of Nigeria--stand poised to extend this proud tradition and reinforce the dominance of African managers on the continental stage.

The numbers tell their own story. Of the 24 teams at AFCON 2025, 15 were led by African coaches. Eleven advanced beyond the group stage. And so far, African-led sides have claimed three out of every four wins. But beyond statistics lies something deeper: the cohesion, discipline, and cultural understanding that only local coaches can instill.

Across the continent, these tacticians have turned AFCON into a showcase of homegrown expertise. From Morocco to Egypt, Senegal to Nigeria, they blend tactical innovation with leadership, inspiring squads and shaping matches at every turn.

Their ability to motivate, adapt, and read the rhythm of the game has become decisive--proof that success rests on a profound grasp of the African footballing identity.

There is also the lure of history. Only two legends--Mahmoud El-Gohary and Stephen Keshi--have won AFCON both as players and coaches. Hossam Hassan now has the chance to join this rarefied club, a feat that would cement his place among the continent's greatest.

As AFCON 2025 enters its final stretch, one truth stands tall: African coaches are firmly in command. Whoever lifts the trophy, it will be more than a national triumph. It will be a celebration of a remarkable tradition--one where homegrown tacticians continue to define African excellence and inspire the next generation of managers across the continent.