Ghana: Reimagining Public Media - President Mahama's Media Levy Proposal and Ghana's Media Development

EARLIER this month, President John Dramani Mahama ushered in a renewed conversation about the future of Ghana's public media by suggesting a major reform of the existing TV licence regime, a reform that would transform it into a broader public media levy designed to provide sustainable funding for public broadcasters like the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

This proposal signifies a substantial shift in the manner in which the state conceptualises the financing of public media. It emerges at a time when technological disruptions, financial uncertainties, and concerns regarding independence have heightened apprehensions about the sustainability of traditional public service broadcasting. Nevertheless, what precisely is the media levy proposal? What are the reasons for its proposal? Furthermore, how might it affect the development of media in Ghana?

Why reform the TV licence system?

Historically, Ghana's TV licence system, governed by the Television Licensing Act of 1966, required television owners to pay an annual fee to GBC. The intention was to provide a steady revenue stream for a broadcaster that serves a public mission. However, compliance has often been low, enforcement sporadic, and revenue yields unpredictable.

In contrast, a public media levy would broaden the revenue base, rationalise contribution mechanisms, and ultimately deliver more predictable funding. According to President Mahama, Cabinet discussions are underway to amend the TV licence law to introduce a new levy, which would be more effective at mobilising funds and supporting the operations of public media institutions.

The financial challenges confronting public media in Ghana are extensively documented. The Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in particular, has endured years of budget constraints, accumulated legacy debt, and challenges in fulfilling its mandate to deliver public education and inclusive broadcasting. Unlike commercial broadcasters, which primarily depend on advertising revenue and entertainment programming, GBC frequently produces content of public interest, such as rural agricultural programmes or educational shows in local languages that typically do not attract substantial commercial advertising.

The media levy proposal is, therefore, not merely a tax matter; it is a structural effort to establish a funding mechanism that recognises the unique role of public media in national development. Supporters argue that without a predictable financial base, public media risk functional stagnation, inability to innovate technologically, and an erosion of their core mission. A reformed levy could provide the stability needed for digital transformation, infrastructure upgrades, and improved content production, essential components if public media are to get those levies.

Public media play a critical role in democratic societies. They provide platforms for civic dialogue, development education, and cultural preservation. In Ghana, institutions such as GBC broadcast in multiple local languages, reaching audiences that commercial outlets often overlook. This linguistic and geographic reach enriches democratic participation and ensures that information extends beyond urban commercial markets to benefit underserved communities.

Yet the operational challenges facing public media, from outdated infrastructure to organisational inefficiencies, constrain their ability to fulfil these roles effectively. President Mahama's proposal, therefore, is presented against a backdrop of a media environment undergoing rapid digital transformation and shifting consumption patterns, in which audiences increasingly turn to online platforms for news and entertainment.

To remain relevant and impactful, public broadcasters must evolve, not just technologically but also financially and institutionally.

Beyond the media levy, President Mahama has announced plans to review Chapter 12 of the 1992 Constitution, which governs media freedom and regulation, to create a more enabling environment for public media. This move suggests that an ambition to not only fund public media differently but also to rethink the legal and constitutional framework that shapes media operations in the country.

Such reforms could strengthen media independence, clarify governance structures, and insulate public institutions such as GBC from undue political influence--a perennial concern for both journalists and citizens who see public media as an essential check on power.

The proposal has elicited a spectrum of responses. Advocates have endorsed it, arguing that a public media levy will enable institutions such as GBC to focus on their primary mandate of information dissemination and public education. They regard the levy as a mechanism to ensure sustainable operational capacity and to protect public media from the fluctuations of commercial advertising revenue or government influence.

Simultaneously, public response has been varied. Certain citizens have inquired whether they would be prepared to contribute supplementary levies, even in nominal amounts, especially within an economic climate where numerous households continue to contend with inflation and rising living costs. Additionally, some individuals have voiced scepticism regarding the effectiveness and transparency in the management of any newly allocated funds.

Critics argue that, focusing on new taxes may divert attention from necessary internal reforms within public media institutions and broader governance reforms. They contend that efficiency, accountability, and better management practices are prerequisites for any funding reform to succeed.

If implemented effectively, the media levy proposal could have multiple positive outcomes for Ghana's media landscape. It will ensure financial stability that is a broadened and predictable revenue stream that could help public broadcasters plan strategically, invest in digital infrastructure, and improve content quality. It will also enhance media independence.

Coupled with constitutional reforms, a restructured levy could support editorial independence by reducing reliance on advertising revenue and direct state budget allocations.

Moreover, it is envisaged that with financial backing, public media can expand access to inclusive information, expand programming in local languages, and invest in community-centred content that commercial media may neglect. This would also improve the digital innovation in Ghana's media landscape. Funds could be allocated to digital transformation initiatives in order to enable public media to compete online and attract younger audiences.

However, achieving these outcomes will require careful legislative crafting, stakeholder engagement, transparency mechanisms, and a clear accountability framework to build public trust in the levy and its administration.

President Mahama's media levy proposal marks a critical juncture in Ghana's media development. It acknowledges a fundamental truth: modern public media cannot thrive on outdated funding models alone. By rethinking the financing and constitutional foundations of public broadcasting, the government is signalling a long-term vision for a media ecosystem that is financially resilient, democratically robust, and technologically adaptive.

Whether this vision will materialise or how effectively it will be implemented, will depend on legislative follow-through, stakeholder buy-in, and the willingness of the Ghanaian public to engage constructively with the reform process. But in initiating this conversation, Ghana is taking a crucial step toward strengthening an institution that remains central to national dialogue and democratic culture.