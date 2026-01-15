Africa: America's Influence - Hope or Concern in 2026

column

In early 2025, I asserted--under divine influence and inspiration, not as a result of any objective analysis or human wisdom--that "America has a unique opportunity to reset its global image and work collaboratively with other superpowers like China and Russia to ensure a balanced and peaceful world order."

I believe President Donald Trump was indeed saved and preserved by the Almighty to accomplish certain missions that can only be executed by a God-favoured person, in spite of his human errors. I am particularly referring to missions such as ending wars, restoring global peace and promoting a multipolar system.

The recently published America's National Security Strategy document highlights a significant shift in America's perspective regarding new global realities. These foreign policy objectives ought to be adhered to for the preservation of humanity and the human race.

The events of the U.S.-Russia summit on American soil in Anchorage, Alaska, and the publication of the U.S. peace plan following the meeting of the "coalition of the willing," together with President Volodomyr Zelenskyy at the White House last year, give insight into the mindset of the new American administration.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Without any doubt or ambiguity, I believe there is a clear shift towards strategic collaboration and partnership by a global superpower by all standards.

"We alternate these days ˹of victory and defeat˺ among people so that Allah may reveal the ˹true˺ believers, choose martyrs from among you, and Allah does not like the wrongdoers." -- Qur'an 3:140

As we count ourselves blessed by the Almighty to have entered 2026, I urge our former European colonial powers, now allies, to come to terms with, understand and comply with these new realities.

America's new foreign policy direction presents a unique opportunity for European partners to prioritise their own security and foreign policy, especially in relation to a major superpower in their backyard, Russia. This is a good chance for the rebirth of a new, prosperous and independent Europe.

The immediate past history of Russia's relationship with Europe has been beneficial to both parties, and the same applies to Europe-China relations. Europe should therefore find strategic ways of salvaging its relationship with Russia and cementing its ties with China, just as the U.S. seeks to do for economic and security reasons.

Some lessons from the immediate past that are glaring include the poor decisions given to Ukraine in relation to the ongoing hostilities with another global superpower, Russia. Russia--supported by North Korea, China, Iran and Belarus--has demonstrated unmistakably that national security comes before strategic alliances for business or mutual relations.

It would have seemed bizarre in 2010 to suggest that Russia could take military action jeopardising its relationship with Europe, given the massive investments and trade deals at the time. That has changed today because Russia's national security is at stake--a reality European business partners failed to fully understand.

"Be mindful of Allah, settle your affairs, and obey Allah and His Messenger if you are ˹true˺ believers." -- Qur'an 8:1

From my observation of global events, including those in my country, Ghana, the world itself needs a reset. Only strong leaders like Presidents Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin can collaboratively accomplish that.

America needs the support of other superpowers to ensure the successful implementation of peace plans in conflicts such as Israel-Gaza, Israel-Iran, Cambodia-Thailand, India-Pakistan, Rwanda-Congo, Afghanistan-Pakistan, Yemen-Saudi Arabia, Israel-Lebanon, the wider Middle East and, most crucially, Russia-Ukraine.

Every philosophical system has its flaws and strengths, except one that promotes competition and meritocracy. The multipolar world system sought by the BRICS nations is an ideal system with the potential to make life easier and better for humanity, irrespective of the personalities in power.

In Allah's way of delivering justice to humanity, He does not arbitrarily change fortunes but responds to human intentions and actions.

"Allah will not change the condition of a people until they change what is in themselves." -- Qur'an 13:11

I once again call on American leadership to continue pursuing sustainable peace, development and a multipolar order founded on the aspirations of the citizens of the world.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said: "Help your brother, whether he is an oppressor or an oppressed one." When asked how to help an oppressor, he replied: "By preventing him from oppressing others." -- Bukhari

It is clear that many people across the world are unhappy with the actions taken by the United States against Venezuela and its President, Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. continues to set troubling precedents similar to those of the past, yet it still has opportunities to reset its global image by working collaboratively with China and Russia to make the world a better place.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa External Relations U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

It is my hope and prayer that the will of the people prevails everywhere, so that national interests shaped by citizens' desires become the priority of leaders and policymakers.

Lastly, I commend the President of Ghana, John Mahama, for instituting the Constitutional Review Committee. I urge him to implement its recommendations and reforms, and I wish him many successful years ahead as he completes his first year in office.

I ask Allah to redeem me and my family and make us better people and a better generation as we enter 2026.

God bless Ghana and make her greater and stronger.

The writer is an Eminent Member and Chairman, Finance and Fundraising Committee, Greater Accra Regional Peace Council - National Peace Council of Ghana; and a Consultant in ADR, Human Rights and Islamic Affairs.