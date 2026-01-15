Ghana: KGL Welcomes President's Directive for Contract Review

"The wisdom of Mahama's government in safeguarding the NLA-KGL contract reflects a commitment to supporting private sector growth and indigenous entrepreneurship, as enshrined in Article 36 of the 1992 Constitution," Dr Razak Kojo Opoku, Former Head of Public Relations, said in a statement issued in Accra yesterday.

He said the government, through the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) and the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), earned over GH¢300 million from KGL in 2025, underscoring the financial benefits of the licensing agreement for the state.

According to him, despite a sustained negative campaign by a section of the media, which urged the government to cancel the NLA-KGL contract, the President Mahama administration chose to uphold the agreement.

Dr Kojo Opoku emphasised that the deal would continue indefinitely, with scheduled reviews and renegotiations designed to protect both the interests of the state and KGL.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He explained that before media campaigns and petitions to the Office of the President, the current NLA Board had already requested the Attorney-General's assessment and review of the licensing agreement.

"Review and renegotiation are mandatory under the contract, which stipulates reviews every three years, with negotiations commencing six months into the following year. NLA and KGL have mutually agreed to advance this process to early 2026, ensuring ample time for review ahead of 2027," Dr Opoku said.

The former NLA PRO also stressed that renegotiations are legal processes between the contracting parties, not matters for media debate.

KGL, he said, fully supports the review being undertaken by the Attorney-General and Ministry of Justice, which will help put to rest baseless criticisms of the NLA-KGL deal.

"Credible companies like KGL have no reason to fear scrutiny. They focus on delivering value rather than engaging with negative media narratives," Dr Opoku noted.

He further criticised MFWA for attempting to claim credit for the review process after its earlier campaign to terminate the contract failed.

KGL, according to Dr Opoku, remains a solid global brand and will continue to provide significant value to the NLA and GRA.

"Balanced accountability, grounded in facts, strengthens public confidence in institutions and promotes sustainable national development," he said.