Ghana: Pres Mahama Attends World Economic Forum in Davos

13 January 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Mahama on Sunday departed Accra en route to the United Kingdom, where he will hold meetings with coordinators of the Accra Reset initiative.

A statement issued by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, disclosed that the President would also continue to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in a session of the World Economic Forum.

It said President Mahama was also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders on the sidelines of the Davos Forum.

 

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.