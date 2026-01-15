Ghana: Pres Mahama Attends World Economic Forum in Davos

President John Mahama on Sunday departed Accra en route to the United Kingdom, where he will hold meetings with coordinators of the Accra Reset initiative.

A statement issued by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Presidential Spokesman and Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, disclosed that the President would also continue to Davos, Switzerland, to participate in a session of the World Economic Forum.

It said President Mahama was also expected to hold bilateral meetings with some world leaders on the sidelines of the Davos Forum.