Ghana: No Protocol Admissions in Ongoing Police Recruitment - Interior Minister

The Minister for the Interior, Mr Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has reassured of the government's commitment to fairness and transparency in the ongoing security services recruitment process.

It is against this backdrop that the Minister said no applicant would be admitted through protocol or unofficial channels as has been the case in time past.

"The old practice where people sit comfortably at home, do not buy forms, do not apply, and then use 'protocol' to gain entry is a thing of the past. I have the firm support of His Excellency to ensure that this will not happen. We will not allow anyone to interfere with it, and we want to assure Ghanaians that we are monitoring the recruitment exercise very closely," he stated.

The Interior Minister gave the assurance when he paid a working visit to the Police Church and the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra, serving as centres for the ongoing police recruitment exercise, to observe the process which began yesterday.

The nationwide screening exercise for the 2026 Ghana Police Service recruitment commenced smoothly in Accra, with authorities assuring the public of a transparent, orderly and corruption-free process.

Day one of the six-day screening exercise recorded no major incidents, as thousands of applicants were screened under well-organised conditions across six centres in the national capital.

The exercise, which would end on Saturday, is expected to screen a total of 29,812 applicants in Accra alone.

The initial six screening centres are the National Police Training School (NPTS) at Tesano, the Pentagon, the Formed Police Unit (FPU), Police Church Odorkor, Police Church at 37, Christ the King Catholic Church, Catholic Church and Action Chapel.

Each centre would be screening about 1,000 applicants daily, divided into two batches of 500 -- one in the morning session from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and another in the afternoon session from 1:00 p.m.

To manage the large numbers, six additional centres would be activated on Thursday. These are the Police Academy, Fire Service Training School at Jamestown, Prisons Training School, Prisons Canteen, Prisons Astroturf and the Ghana National Fire Service Headquarters in Tema.

The Minister interacted with applicants and urged them to remain patient and disciplined throughout the exercise.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak expressed satisfaction with the smooth conduct of the screening, describing it as a sharp contrast to past recruitment exercises that were often characterised by confusion and overcrowding.

He attributed the success of the exercise to careful planning, coordination and collaboration among the various security services.

He emphasised that the entire recruitment process was paperless, leaving no room for intermediaries or middlemen.

The minister then warned applicants to disregard individuals posing online as agents who promise recruitment in exchange for money, revealing that one such person was arrested over the weekend for attempting to compromise the process.

He assured the public that security agencies were monitoring both physical and online spaces closely and that anyone found attempting to interfere with the process would be arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak further explained that while certain professionals such as doctors, nurses and other specialists might be required by the service, even such categories would be handled transparently and only after assessing gaps, following the screening process.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mrs Fanny Aboagye, who is overseeing the exercise at the Police Academy, said the Police Service had put in place measures to ensure a dignified and humane screening process.

She noted that applicants were seated in an orderly manner, provided with shade where necessary, and given water and light refreshments -- an innovation she described as a first in police recruitment.

According to ACP Aboagye, the smooth start to the exercise was a clear indication that the process would remain seamless until its completion.

She reiterated that by the end of the screening period, all 29,812 applicants in Accra would have been processed across the various centres.

BY CECILIA YADA LAGBA

