Nigeria: Pamodzi Warns Over Ambush Marketing of MTN Nigeria Super Eagles Sponsorship Rights

Pamodzi Sports Marketing Company, the marketing partner of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has singled out Airtel Nigeria, to stop ambushing the sponsorship rights that belong to MTN Nigeria.

MTN Nigeria is the exclusive official communications partner and sponsor of the NFF and all of Nigeria's national football teams.

This deal gives MTN the sole rights to use the teams, including the Super Eagles, for promotions, advertising, marketing, and other commercial activities, as well as players' image rights.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Pamodzi accused Airtel of trying to benefit from the Super Eagles without paying for sponsorship and continuing to link its products and services to the team.

In a statement, Pamodzi said: "The Super Eagles' impressive outing and the inherent potentials shown at the 35th Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco have endeared them to Nigerians and corporate citizens who have been identifying with the team."

Pamodzi added: "Airtel's activities around the Super Eagles at AFCON 2025 were aimed at raising their brand awareness without the proper rights, which is unethical and unlawful. What Airtel has done is infringing MTN Nigeria's trademarks and other property rights in relation to the Super Eagles around AFCON 2025.

"This is unlawful and Pamodzi, as the agency responsible for the implementation of the rights between MTN Nigeria and the NFF, will not watch the abuse of the rights MTN Nigeria has paid for as the exclusive Official Communications Partner and Sponsor of the Nigeria Football Federation."

Pamodzi stressed that the rights given to MTN Nigeria are exclusive and that the NFF has not and will not grant similar rights to any other company in relation to its products and services.

"The promotional, advertising, and marketing rights granted to MTN Nigeria cover the products stated in the contract. MTN Nigeria and the NFF signed a three-year renewable contract in 2023, making MTN Nigeria the official communications partner and sponsor of all Nigeria's national football teams," Pamodzi stated.

Pamodzi also praised sponsors of the NFF such as MTN Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries, Premier Lotto, and Mr Chef, saying: "The Super Eagles are flying high today thanks to the support of these sponsors. These sponsors are strategic partners to the NFF, and the Football Federation has not closed the door to other companies that want to associate their brands with the national teams.

"The Super Eagles have renewed our hopes in them with the way they rose up to the challenge at AFCON 2025 in the true 'can do' Nigerian spirit. Corporate organizations and individuals who wish to associate their brands with our national teams are welcome to discuss with us and the NFF, and their rights will be protected."