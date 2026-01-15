Morocco/Nigeria: Eagles Defiant, Confident As They Battle Hosts Morocco for Final Ticket

*Gusau quashes fears of manipulative officiating in today's semifinal in Rabat

The Super Eagles camp is in buoyant mood ahead of this evening's Africa Cup of Nations second semifinal clash with hosts Morocco inside Complexe Sportif Mohamed VI in Rabat.

Coach Eric Chelle and his wards have continued to radiate confidence and self-belief ahead of the encounter, as the players keep strictly and professionally to their daily schedule at the Hotel Rihab and at the training ground of Complexe Sportif Mohamed VI.

Feelers from the Atlas Lions camp however revealed that the Moroccan players are in trepidation of the impact that Nigerian midfielder, Alexander Iwobi, can have on the Wednesday night's game.

Iwobi supplied 22 line-breaking passes in the quarter-final game against Mozambique (which Nigeria won 4-0) and 14 against Algeria's Desert Foxes in Saturday's quarter final duel in Marrakech. Nigeria won both games, scoring six goals and conceding none.

The 29-year-old, who debuted for Nigeria against the Democratic Republic of Congo in a friendly in Belgium on 8th October 2015, also supplied the assists for Nigeria's first two goals of the competition, in the 2-1 win over Tanzania in Fés on 23rd December.

He will earn his 96th cap for the Super Eagles on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON), has dismissed fears of possible biased officiating when the Super Eagles lock horns with hosts Atlas Lions of Morocco tonight in Rabat.

"I do not have the same fears of the match officials being biased as some people have. I believe that the grass is always green and that the playing pitch is level. I do not see a situation in which the match officials will be working against any team's interest.

"Last summer, we were here in Morocco, for the Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), and we played the host nation in the Final, even coming from two goals behind to achieve victory. There is nothing to fear. This is the highest level of football on the African continent, and the officials know that CAF as well as the whole world is watching, and will not do anything untoward."

The NFF supremo and President of WAFU B spoke against the backdrop of widespread fears among Nigerian ball fans that the match officials could blatantly or surreptitiously work in favour of the host nation, which is looking for a second AFCON title after its maiden gong 50 years ago.

Today

Senegal v Egypt 6pm

Nigeria v Morocco 9pm