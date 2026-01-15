Nigeria: Court to Hear Sowore's N1.2bn Suit Against IGP Egbetokun, AGF, Others

The court directed that hearing notice be served on the IGP, AGF and other the defendants sued by Mr Sowore.

The Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed 10 March for the hearing of a N1.2 billion fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by human rights activist and SaharaReporter publisher, Omoyele Sowore, against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and other officials.

Other defendants in the suit are the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

Judge Mohammed Umar fixed the date for definite hearing after Mr Sowore's lawyer, Marshal Abubakar, told the court that the case was scheduled for mention, but none of the defendants, who had been served with hearing notices, appeared or gave reasons for their absence.

Mr Abubakar then asked the court to deem the matter mentioned and fix a date for definite hearing and adoption of processes,

Consequently, the judge directed that hearing notice be served on all the defendants and adjourned it.

The suit

Mr Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), had sued the defendants following his arrest by police operatives on 23 October 2025 within the premises of the Federal High Court in Abuja, where he had gone to attend court proceedings.

He was arrested based on allegations that he participated in a protest calling for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, in a part of Abuja restricted by a court order.

He had argued that no court order was served on him and committed no offence by participating in the protest.

In the suit Mr Sowore said he was detained, restrained, and later arraigned on 24 October 2025.

He described the actions as unlawful and a violation of his rights to liberty, dignity, and freedom of movement.

He argued that the police acted arbitrarily, without due process, and abused their powers, prompting him to seek judicial redress.

"The arrest of the applicant by the agents of the respondents on 23rd October, 2025, is illegal, oppressive, unlawful, and constitutes a blatant violation of the applicant's fundamental right to personal liberty as enshrined in Section 35(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria," his court filing read in part.

He described his arraignment on 24 October 2024, as a continuation of the constitutional violations, saying it breached his right to dignity and freedom from arbitrary detention.

An affidavit in support of the motion accused the police of resorting to "self-help rather than due process."

Prayers

He sought N1.2 billion as compensation of the violation of his rights.

He also asked the court to declare that his harassment, restraint, and detention on the same date violated his freedom of movement under Section 41(1) of the Nigerian Constitution and Article 12 of the African Charter.

The human right activist also asked the court to order the AGF to initiate disciplinary actions against the IGP and the FCT Commissioner of Police under relevant laws, including the Anti-Torture Act of 2017 and the Violence Against Persons Act.

The suit also sought an order mandating the IGP, Nigeria Police, and FCT Commissioner to tender a public apology to Sowore in at least three national newspapers for violating his rights.