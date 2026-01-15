Liberia: Ministry of Agriculture Launches Major Farm-to-Market Road Works in Bong

Monrovia — The Ministry of Agriculture, through its Tree Crops Extension Project Phase II (TCEP-II), has officially launched the rehabilitation and construction of 59 kilometers of critical farm-to-market roads in Bong County to improve access for farmers and strengthe006E agricultural value chains across the county.

The road works, which are divided into seven (7) lots across key farming communities, will open up some of Bong County's most productive agricultural areas by linking farmers more efficiently to markets, processing centers, and storage facilities.

The improved road network is expected to significantly reduce transportation costs, minimize post-harvest losses, and increase incomes for farmers and traders.

The project was officially launched by Agriculture Minister Dr. J. Alexander Nuetah, who said the initiative is a direct investment in food production and rural livelihoods.

"We are fixing these roads because of agriculture. I therefore urge the people of Bong County to redouble their efforts in producing their own food so they can improve their livelihoods," Dr. Nuetah said.

The Minister also cautioned contractors to strictly adhere to their contractual obligations, stressing that there will be no room for extension of the project timeline. He further emphasized the importance of job creation, urging the contractors to ensure that local communities benefit directly through employment during the construction period.

In addition to the 59 kilometers already launched, 28 kilometers of farm-to-market roads in Bong County are currently under procurement, further expanding access for farming communities.

Altogether, this brings the total length of feeder roads under rehabilitation in Lofa and Bong counties to 340 kilometers, being implemented under TCEP-II, with funding from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

The rehabilitation and construction works are expected to be completed within ten (10) months, after which the improved road network will provide reliable all-weather access to farming communities and help transform Bong and Lofa into stronger agricultural production corridors.