Liberia: Gender Ministry Takes Protective Action As Father Arrested Over Viral Video Involving Minors

Monrovia — The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection ,with support from the Liberia National Police (LNP), has taken protective custody of two minor girls who were inappropriately exposed on social media by their father in a widely circulated video.

According to the Ministry, the video showed the father interviewing the children and asking about their future aspirations before sharing the footage online.

Authorities described the act as a violation of child protection principles, noting that the girls, being minors, could not fully comprehend the implications of having their statements publicly disseminated on social media platforms.

Upon learning of the video, the Ministry formally engaged the father and instructed him to remove the content immediately, stressing the need to protect children from exploitation, public exposure and potential psychological harm.

The father reportedly refused to comply with the directive. In response, the Ministry, working jointly with the Liberia National Police, intervened in what it described as the best interest of the children.

The two girls were removed from the environment and are now under the protective custody of the Ministry of Gender, where their safety, welfare and psychosocial well-being are being closely monitored.

The Ministry further confirmed that the father has been arrested by the LNP and is currently under investigation in accordance with Liberia's child protection and child rights laws.

Commending the Liberia National Police for its continued cooperation, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of children across the country. It also cautioned parents, guardians, and members of the public against using minors for social media content without considering their safety, consent, and best interests.

The public has been urged to report cases of child abuse, exploitation, or neglect through the Ministry's 116 National GBV Hotline.