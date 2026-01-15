Nigeria: FG Plans N500bn Green Bond in 2026 for Climate Financing

Abuja — The Federal Government has disclosed plans to raise N500 billion through the issuance of green bonds in 2026, as part of efforts to scale up financing for climate-related and environmental projects.

Minister of Environment, Balarabe Lawal, made this known in a post on his verified X handle following Nigeria's participation at the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

According to the minister, the proposed green bond issuance underscores the government's commitment to expanding climate financing options and reducing reliance on oil revenues and conventional borrowing to fund development.

He explained that proceeds from the N500 billion green bond would be channelled towards projects focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation, environmental protection, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and other green initiatives aligned with Nigeria's climate goals.

The planned issuance reflects Nigeria's increasing use of climate-linked debt instruments to mobilise long-term capital for sustainable development, while also attracting environmentally conscious investors.

Nigeria has previously accessed the green bond market to fund eco-friendly projects, positioning the instrument as a key pillar of its broader strategy to meet international climate commitments and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The Federal Government believes that scaling up green bond financing will not only strengthen environmental resilience but also support inclusive growth and sustainable economic diversification.