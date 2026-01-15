Nigeria: Tinubu Absent As Shettima Leads Armed Forces Remembrance Day Tribute in Abuja

Abuja — The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, is attending proceedings marking the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day, AFCRD, at the cenotaph of the Unknown Soldier in Eagle Square, Abuja.

The Vice President is representing President Bola Tinubu, who is currently in the United Arab Emirates for Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, ADSW, 2026.

The AFCRD is an annual event organised by the Ministry of Defence to honour fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price in service to the nation.

These include personnel who died during the First and Second World Wars, the Nigerian Civil War, peace support operations, and various internal security engagements, particularly the ongoing fight against terrorism that threatens Nigeria's corporate existence.

Beyond remembrance, the event also celebrates living veterans and serves as a platform to solicit financial and moral support for their welfare, as well as for the families of fallen service members.

While the AFCRD is observed globally, Nigeria's commemoration reflects its unique historical experience.

As a member of the Commonwealth, Nigeria previously marked Remembrance Day on November 11, in line with other member states, to honour those who died in the World Wars.

The date, the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, marks the official end of the First World War in 1918.

However, January 15 was later adopted to commemorate the end of the Nigerian Civil War and to reflect national realities.

The 2026 AFCRD holds special significance, coinciding with recorded successes by the Armed Forces in the Northeast and other parts of the country. It is, therefore, an occasion to specially acknowledge the courage, professionalism and sacrifices of officers and men confronting Nigeria's security challenges so that citizens may live in peace.

The Federal Government reiterated its enduring gratitude to these gallant Nigerians and called on citizens, organisations, and the private sector to support service personnel generously, especially the wounded and the families left behind by fallen heroes, during the remembrance period and beyond.