Nigeria/Morocco: Afcon 2025 - BUA Chairperson to Fulfil $500,000 Pledge to Super Eagles Despite Semi Final Defeat

Mr Rabiu praised the players' courage, unity and determination, describing their performance as worthy of national pride and celebration.

The Chairperson of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has commended Nigeria's Super Eagles for their gallant display at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

He said that the monetary pledged by made him still stands in spite of the semifinal defeat by host Morocco.

Nigeria's Super Eagles suffered a heartbreaking loss from the 2025 AFCON after losing 4-2 on penalties to host Morocco in a tense semi-final clash at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat on Wednesday.

The disclosed this in his official X handle, where he congratulated the Super Eagles for their impressive performance and national pride.

"You fought with your hearts, gave your all, and showed true courage on the pitch. Every Nigerian is proud of you," Mr Rabiu said.

He noted that results do not always reflect effort, stressing that the team's fighting spirit and passion resonated strongly with Nigerians at home and abroad.

"Sometimes our best efforts don't bring the outcome we desire, but the spirit and unity you displayed truly matter.

"I am going ahead with the $500,000 pledge in recognition of your hard work, dedication and the joy you brought to our nation," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Rabiu had earlier promised the reward following Nigeria's 2-0 victory over Algeria in the AFCON 2025 quarter-final.

Mr Rabiu urged the players to remain focused, expressing confidence that the lessons from the tournament would inspire future success.

"Keep your heads high. This experience will fuel greater victories. Nigeria believes in you," the BUA Chairperson said.